Is James Charles secretly a long lost Kardashian-Jenner sibling?

Last week YouTube beauty star, 20, recreated Kylie Jenner‘s recent sexy Instagram snap by copying her outfit, pose and even hair flip in a new photo — and the resemblance is truly uncanny.

On Friday, Jenner shared two Instagram pics standing in front of a beige Jeep wearing a printed skintight jumpsuit with a gray croc-embossed baguette bag while giving a smoldering glance back at the camera.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Once upon a time two scorpios made a leo 🔥🖤🖤,” Jenner wrote alongside her photo, referencing her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, who both have Scorpio astrology signs.

One hour after the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star posted her picture, Charles shared his iteration, standing in front of a black SUV wearing a black-and-beige-printed two-piece set with a butt-grazing brown wig inspired by Jenner’s previous long hairstyle.

Image zoom James Charles/Instagram

The YouTube influencer also channeled Jenner’s signature glam: bold lashes, flushed cheeks and pink lip gloss. “2 can play at this game @kyliejenner,” he captioned the post.

Friends of the YouTuber thought Charles aced the Jenner impersonation. Paris Hilton commented with a heart-eye emoji alongside a flame one.

Another YouTube influencer, Daniel Preda, jokingly responded to Charles’ photo: “Which Kardashian is this?” TikTok star, Addison Rae, who often creates videos on the app with Charles, praised him, adding, “YES JAMES.”

Charles has experience channeling the famous family. In late December, the beauty influencer posted a glam photo of himself with a white bathrobe hanging off his shoulders, while wearing a smokey eye and tendrils framing his face.

“rise & shine ☀️,” Charles captioned the post, referring to Jenner’s now-famous “Riiise and Shiiinnee” slogan.

A Kardashian-Jenner fan account quickly pointed out that it actually wasn’t Kylie he was channeling, but Kendall Jenner, who previously posed in a white robe in a sexy Instagram photo.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner/Instagram; James Charles/Instagram

Charles has spent time with the Keeping Up with the Kardashian family in the past. Following his dramatic feud with estranged friend Tati Westbrook last year, he attended a launch party for Kylie’s beauty brand, Kylie Skin, and posed for selfies with momager Kris Jenner.