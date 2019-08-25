James Charles Posts His Own Nude Selfie Following Twitter Hack: 'Can't Threaten Me with It Now'

Image zoom James Charles

James Charles is taking control.

The popular social media influencer, 21, posted a nude photo of himself over the weekend, after his Twitter account was reportedly hacked.

In the selfie, Charles stood in front of a bathroom mirror while turning his butt towards the camera.

“Hi I got my account back,” the Youtuber wrote alongside the image, explaining that he made the decision to share the image so the threat of having it released without his consent couldn’t be held over his head in the future.

“Just [in] case I ever get hacked again, here’s the ONLY nude I’ve ever taken!” he wrote. “Can’t threaten me with it now. Get a life.”

In response to one fan who commented “literally no one asked for this,” Charles explained that he hadn’t asked for what happened to him either.

“Yeah well I didn’t ask to have my security and privacy threatened either,” he wrote. “So this is me taking back ownership of the situation, move on with your day.“

Replying to another fan who criticized the beauty guru for sharing the NSFW picture to his young fan base, Charles wrote, “it’s a butt, get over it.”

Charles returned to YouTube in June, following a controversial feud, which was sparked by former friend and fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook.

In a lengthy video (that has since been deleted), Westbrook accused Charles of betraying and spreading lies about her, making negative comments about other beauty influencers and allegedly sexually harassing straight men.

Following Westbrook’s tell-all, Charles lost nearly 3 million subscribers, dropping 16.5 million subscribers to 13.8 million in just three days.

In addition to posting an emotional apology to his YouTube channel, which was addressed to Westbrook, Charles also fired back at the allegations in an in-depth video of his own titled “No More Lies.”

Charles responded to Westbrook’s claims that he had a habit of sexually harassing straight men, saying, “I have never and would never and will never use my fame, money or power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy. That is disgusting. It is not me and the fact that Tati brought this up blows my mind.”

After posting her original video, Westbrook explained that she was ready to move on from the drama — and urged her fans to do the same.

Since putting the feud to rest, Charles has regained most of his followers, currently boasting just over 16 million.