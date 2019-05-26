James Charles Hangs Out with Kylie Jenner & Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Stormi After Canceling Tour

James Charles has been spending plenty of time with Kylie Jenner following his dramatic feud with estranged friend Tati Westbrook.

Five days after Charles attended the launch party of Jenner’s debut skincare collection, Kylie Skin, the YouTube personality, 20, was spotted hanging out with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, at a birthday party for the 3-year-old daughter of fellow YouTube stars Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom, known as the ACE Family.

In videos posted by a fan account, Charles, who is wearing a blue sweatshirt from his own Sisters Apparel merchandise line, can be seen sitting next to Jenner, while the reality star bounces 15-month-old daughter Stormi Webster on her lap.

In addition to counting Jenner as one of his pals, Charles is also a known friend of Paiz and McBroom’s family, and even filmed a YouTube video with the pair for his channel last November, which has racked up over 11 million views.

Charles’ latest appearance came just two days after the beauty guru announced that he had decided to cancel his upcoming 24-city Sisters tour.

“Obviously the past few weeks have been a roller coaster and I’ve been dealing with this,” he said on his Instagram Story, according to E! Online, adding that for the time being he wants to continue on making his mental health his top priority.

“I am trying to move on with my life and focus on good things that make me happy and they can take my mind off of things,” he continued. “I feel that I can’t deliver that best version of James right now, and that sucks but I’m working on it, I promise.”

While some celebrities have distanced themselves from the blogger in the wake of his feud with Westbrook, Jenner hasn’t been one of them.

After sharing a photograph of himself and Jenner at the mogul’s skincare launch, several of his followers expressed their surprise, as Jenner was not following him on Instagram.

Replying to one of the commenters, Charles wrote that they shouldn’t read too much into that, as Jenner had “never followed” him “in the first place.”

The fight between Charles and Westbrook all started after he posted about Sugar Bear Hair vitamins, a competitor to her own supplement brand, Halo Beauty. In her immediate response, which was shared on Instagram, Westbrook said she felt “betrayed” and “lost,” without naming Charles directly.

Westbrook went on to accuse Charles of being unsupportive, attacked him for spreading lies about her, and slammed him for alleged comments he made about other beauty influencers.

After sharing an initial apology video, Charles went on to fire back at Westbrook in a lengthy video post titled “No More Lies,” in which he addressed many of the allegations made against him.

“I have never and would never and will never use my fame, money or power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy. That is disgusting. It is not me and the fact that Tati brought this up blows my mind,” he said.

The former CoverGirl Ambassador went on to address Westbrook’s second video, in which she called for “the hate to stop,” as well as recent comments of a similar nature by fellow YouTuber Jeffree Star, who had also gotten involved in the feud.

Praising them both for “taking some of the responsibility for blowing this whole thing up and starting everything,” Charles thanked both of the content creators for “trying to redirect the hate away, because I think we’re all aware at this point that it has gotten way too far.”

Westbrook later explained via Twitter that she was ready to move on — and urged her fans to do the same.

“I have been in contact with James Charles through an intermediary over the last week, and we believe that it is the best interest of our community, our viewers and our own mental health to put this matter to a rest,” she began the lengthy note she shared on Twitter. “For that reason, I will not be making any further public comments and I hope and pray that no one else will make anymore hurtful statements on my behalf.”

Additionally, she has since deleted her initial tear-down video of Charles.

As the drama has subsided, Charles has also won back many of the three million followers he previously lost, and currently boasts over 15 million subscribers.