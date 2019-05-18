James Charles Fires Back at Tati Westbrook in Lengthy Video: 'It Has Gotten Way Too Far'

Warning: This video contains strong NSFW language.

James Charles stands by his apology to fellow makeup artist and YouTuber Tati Westbrook, but he wants to clear up several of the allegations made against him amid their ongoing feud.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Saturday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Westbrook released a tearful video explaining why she posted the original 43-minute tear-down of her former mentee, Charles, 19, addressed the situation in a lengthy video titled “No More Lies.”

“Before I say anything at all, in this video I want to make it very very clear that everything I said in that video in regards to my sentiments towards Tati and my apology, I stand behind one hundred percent,” the former CoverGirl Ambassador shared at the start of the 41-minute long video.

Charles went on to address 37-year-old Westbrook’s second video, in which she called for “the hate to stop,” as well as recent comments of a similar nature by fellow YouTuber Jeffree Star, who had also gotten involved in the feud.

Praising them both for “taking some of the responsibility for blowing this whole thing up and starting everything,” Charles thanked both of the content creators for “trying to redirect the hate away, because I think we’re all aware at this point that it has gotten way too far.”

However, while Charles shared that he believes Westbrook never intended for things to “get so vile,” before moving on from the drama, he wanted to clear several things up.

James Charles James Charles/Youtube

RELATED: YouTuber Tati Westbrook Releases New Video About James Charles: ‘This Was Really a Wakeup Call’

“Just like Tati said, this whole situation is a lot bigger than just vitamins,” he began, addressing the catalyst of their conflict.

In April, Charles posted a sponsored advertisement from Coachella for Sugar Bear Hair vitamins, a competitor to Westbrook’s own supplement brand, Halo Beauty. In her immediate response, which was shared on Instagram, Westbrook said she felt “betrayed” and “lost,” without naming Charles directly.

In her original video, Westbrook claimed that Charles did not reach out to her before posting the advertisement and that he had been untruthful about how long he had been in talks with the brand to make the sponsored post.

Pulling up receipts of their text messages, in his latest video Charles alleged that Westbrook’s claims were untruthful.

“Despite what Tati said in her video, this whole situation was not a big scheme that was orchestrated beforehand. It really did happen on the spot,” he said, claiming that he had reached out to the brand after feeling concerned for his safety at Coachella, as he remembered the brand had recently provided security for another one of his friends at the festival.

Tati Westbrook and James Charles Youtube/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Sharing that he did “actually did text Tati first” Charles said he had “tried my best to explain the situation to her and give her a direct apology as well…but at this point, I had signed the contract and I absolutely had to post it.”

As it became clear just how badly Westbrook had been hurt, Charles claimed he “made countless attempts” to contact both Tati and her husband James — who had also helped guide Charles’ career — but when they did not respond, he thought it was best to give them their space.

Westbrook would go on to post her own video about the situation, after which Charles lost over three million subscribers. Soon after, Charles posted a tearful 8-minute apology video while traveling in Australia.

RELATED: Who Is James Charles? Everything to Know About the YouTube Influencer Feuding with Tati Westbrook

In his video, shared on Saturday, Charles also went on to address Westbrook’s claims that he had a habit of sexually harassing straight men.

“I have never and would never and will never use my fame, money or power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy. That is disgusting. It is not me and the fact that Tati brought this up blows my mind,” he said.

Acknowledging that he had messaged men on social media who turned out to be straight and were not interested in communicating in the past, Charles said he “always apologized for the unwanted attention and the conversation was put to a halt immediately.”

“I do take full responsibility for sending these messages and this situation has definitely taught me that sending messages that are so forward and direct like this are unacceptable and I will no longer do that moving forward,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: James Charles Loses 3 Million Followers in Wake of Feud with Fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook

As the video continued, Charles addressed claims made against him by Star, which included allegations that Charles had pursued an inappropriate relationship with the younger brother of Star’s boyfriend.

“Not only did I not pursue Zach, who identifies as ‘mainly straight,’ but it was Jeffree who suggested that I talk to him in the first place,” Charles shared, before pulling up a clip from a video the two beauty influencers had filmed together in the past, where Star did mention that his brother’s boyfriend was Charles’ type.

In a since-deleted Tweet, Star even called Charles a “danger to society” and revealed Charles had been “banned” from his Calabasas mansion.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner, Shawn Mendes and More Celebrities Unfollow James Charles Amid Tati Westbrook Feud

“Jeffree’s messaging about me both in private and in public was hurtful, defamatory, extremely excessive, but most importantly, literally all based on lies. I wish I knew why he was doing all this but at the same time, but at the same time, his track record with public feuds makes none of this a surprise,” Charles added.

Shortly after Charles’ video was uploaded, Star appeared to address the claims made against him in a Tweet, writing, “Before you believe anything that was said today, remember there are always two sides to every story.”

Westbrook also addressed Charles’ video on Twitter, writing that she felt “disappointed” by the response, which she claimed was “littered with so many lies & half truths.”

“I stand by my videos – do not twist my words into what they are not, hear the message,” she continued. “I’m working on not reacting out of anger & working through patience for what this right thing to do is. I remind you all… as I remind myself to do what you can to lead with kindness.”

A rep for Star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Before you believe anything that was said today, remember there are always two sides to every story. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 18, 2019

I'm working on not reacting out of anger & working through patience for what this right thing to do is. 🙏🏻❤️ I remind you all… as I remind myself to do what you can to lead with kindness. — Tati Westbrook (@GlamLifeGuru) May 18, 2019

Before wrapping up the video, Charles shared that while he did want to open communication again with Westbrook — who shared in Friday’s video that she had reached out to Charles about setting up a meeting in a neutral space — he decided to decline her offer.

“I felt like this was started publicly and it was addressed publicly and I felt like it was only fair for me to address this publicly as well before meeting behind the scenes and talking further,” he shared. “That sucks to say because I still have love for these people and I hope that one day we all can sit down together in a meeting for closure and also to discuss how in the future If problems do come up we can talk in private, with only us involved, but right now I just need time and space to get my head back to where it needs to be and get my mental health back together before I rekindle those friendships.”

Charles, who will turn 20 next week, went on to say he will be taking a break from YouTube for a while, and did not know when he would return.

Addressing his fans, Charles shared he was “sorry if I’ve disappointed you.”

“You saw a side that I’m really not proud of and that I know I need to work on changing, and trust me, I will be. I recognize the fact that I haven’t always been the best role model, and that sucks. I’ve tried, but I will try way harder,” he said.