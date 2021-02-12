James Charles also teased that his transformation will be documented in an upcoming YouTube video

James Charles Debuts New Bald Look, Insists His Shaved Head Is 'Real'

James Charles is switching things up.

On Thursday, after sharing that his Instagram Story posts had been "slacking so bad recently," the popular beauty influencer, 21, debuted something exciting for his fans: a completely shaved head.

Hours after his original post, Charles teased the transformation, posting a selfie with red scribbles covering the top of his head.

"Wait until you guys see what I did with my hair…" he wrote alongside the shot, later going on to post photos from a night out in which his bald head was fully visible.

Keeping the focus on his statement-making new look, Charles wore a plain black sweater for the outing, which he accessorized with a matching jacket and a chain necklace.

In a video taken from that night, Charles insisted that his shaved head was the real deal — and that his fans would be able to watch the transformation on his YouTube Channel.

In a YouTube video shared by photographer Kevin Wong titled "James Charles Goes BALD," the influencer tells Wong that he's "just trying something new."

"It's real," he later added. "Just did it today."

Charles went on to claim that he shaved his head himself and that he filmed "the entire thing."

However, not all of Charles' fans are convinced that the influencer actually shaved his head.

"We love you, but we can tell it's a baldcap. you can tell makeup was applied at the head cause of the different color and matte finish," a Twitter user wrote.

"I wore a bald cap for 24hours," another fan joked of Charles' upcoming YouTube reveal, while a third Twitter user shared a close-up shot that appeared to show Charles wearing a bald cap.

Adding to the conversation, a number of famous faces have also weighed in on Charles' transformation.

"when you facetimed me to show me... my gasp could be heard around the world," wrote pal and fellow influencer Manny MUA on Twitter.