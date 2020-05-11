James Charles' Butt Selfie Goes Viral on Twitter: 'Oops'

The beauty guru became a trending topic on Twitter after posting the risqué photo

It’s a beautiful day for a butt selfie.

On Thursday, James Charles shared a nude photo on Twitter showing off his, ahem, assets — and the risqué post quickly went viral.

“It’s a beautiful day today,” beauty guru and YouTube star, 20, captioned the poolside snap.

Charles soon became a trending topic on Twitter, and the post earned more than 8,000 retweets and 100,000 likes over the weekend.

“Last time u were trending u were canceled...I call this a glow up,” one social media user wrote, referencing Charles’ past feuds with beauty gurus like Jeffree Star and Tati Westbrook. A second person joked, “your marketing skills are amazing, James.”

“The power of the cheeks,” another fan added.

Social media seemingly had a light-hearted response to the YouTube star’s sexy selfie, but now Charles is in hot water for something else: potentially breaking social distancing rules amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Tuesday, he dropped a YouTube video with Rupaul’s Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel (who was a guest judge on Charles’ new competition show, Instant Influencer) — and Cosmopolitan UK was quick to call out one quote that had fans on Reddit and Twitter questioning the collaboration.

"You know what the tea of quarantine is? I've been doing the YouTube videos and filming with Katya and it's really an odd feeling to get in drag and not leave your house," Mattel said in the clip. "Yesterday, I had to film during the day and stream at night and I was sitting in full drag at my kitchen room dining table eating a salad like a normal person, I felt like a sim."

“EXCUSE ME FOR A SECOND,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Trixie was [at] James’s house AFTER lockdown? I MEAN!!! she was talking about quarantine and she was literally there hugging him.”

A second social media user wrote, sarcastically, “remember to stay home unless you’re trixie and james charles guys!”

Charles and Mattel have yet to comment on the backlash.