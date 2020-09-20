Jameela Jamil Wears Pajamas to 2020 Emmys: 'No Bra, No Heels, No Problem!'

The star of NBC’s The Good Place (which is nominated for outstanding comedy series) is mixing comfort with glamour for tonight’s virtual event, revealing on Instagram on Sunday afternoon that she is not wearing a bra, but she is wearing a sequin “dressing gown” because it’s what her character Tahani Al-Jamil “would have wanted.”

"No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM," the actress, 34, captioned a photo of herself wearing a white JJwinks loungewear set under a Markarian NYC ombre sequin coat dress from the brand's spring/summer 2019. "Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for!!!!"

She added: "I still did my make up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because... It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine."

Jamil later appeared on the E! News pre-show, where she said doing her own glam wasn't too out of the ordinary: "I've always done my own makeup even on The Good Place," the star told host Nina Parker. "I'm obsessive about it."

The actress donned her signature curtain bangs and drew a mole on her cheekbone to add "a bit of old school Hollywood glamour."

"I'm at my house," she said. "This is the most comfortable I've ever been at the Emmys."

Last year, Jamil shared that she dealt with a health crisis before the Emmy Awards, beginning with intensive dental surgery at the start of the week and then a case of gastritis, or stomach inflammation, hours before the show.

“Two hours ago I was on a drip, like lying on my bathroom floor, throwing up,” the actress told Access Hollywood on the 2019 Emmy Awards. “I have gastritis.”

“[It was a] bad reaction to antibiotics, I’ve been sick for days, but I’m still here, that’s how much I love this show," she shared.

Still, the actress arrived at the award show (where she and the rest of her cast were nominated for outstanding comedy series) and walked the red carpet.

“I feel as good as anyone could considering what’s going on with me right now, and it’s because I’m dressed like a princess!” Jamil said at the time.

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.