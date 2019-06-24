Jameela Jamil isn’t a fan of Kim Kardashian West’s new range of body makeup.

Three days after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, launched her new collection of KKW Beauty body products — which includes a body foundation that the reality star uses to help mask her psoriasis flare-ups and even out her skin tone — the outspoken star of The Good Place, 33, shared that she would be spending her money elsewhere.

“Hard pass,” she wrote on Twitter alongside a video Kardashian West had shared promoting the products.

“God damn the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn’t destroy your sheets… I’d rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema,” she continued. “Taking off my mascara is enough of a pain in the arse. Save money and time and give yourself a damn break. ❤️”

Jamil has spoken out against the Kardashian family many times in the past, criticizing them for making money while supporting products that claim to have weight loss benefits, like appetite suppressing lollipops and meal replacement shakes.

Railing against the reality stars in 2018, the actress accused them of promoting a “toxic” and “damaging” array of beauty standards.

“You are selling us something that really doesn’t make us feel good. You’re selling us an ideal, a body shape, a problem with our wrinkles, a problem with aging, a problem with gravity, a problem with any kind of body fat,” she shared on Channel 4’s podcast. “You’re selling us self-consciousness, the same poison that made you clearly develop some sort of body dysmorphia or facial dysmorphia you are now pouring back into the world. You’re recycling hatred.”

“It’s so upsetting. It feels like such a betrayal against women,” she added.

Addressing Jamil’s comments for the first time in March, Kardashian West said they only promote products they use themselves. The mother of four also said that she takes on the endorsements as they bring in money without taking her away from her children.

“If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider,” she told the New York Times. “You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re okay with that.”