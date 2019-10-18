For three days Jameela Jamil and Sara Sampaio have been in the midst of a bitter Twitter feud that’s finally come to an end.

On Sunday, The Good Place star and outspoken activist, 33, tweeted a viral video of women dancing down the Colours of Africa runway during a Vienna Fashion Week show in 2018 — “not a long-starved terrified teenager in sight,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Sampaio, a Victoria’s Secret Angel and Giorgio Armani Beauty ambassador, took offense to the comment and fired back on Tuesday.

“How about celebrating someone without bringing other people down? Calling runway models “long-starved terrified teenager” is extremely offensive. From someone that is always preaching for body positivity this just screams hypocrisy,” the supermodel, 28, tweeted.

Jamil replied and clarified that she didn’t use the term “all models” in her statement, but added that Sampaio is “living in a bubble” if she doesn’t acknowledge that some young girls do, in fact, starve themselves and abuse drugs to fit into small sample sizes.

In a second tweet, Jamil (who has called out stars like Cardi B, Iggy Azalea and Khloé Kardashian for advertising “detox teas”) further slammed the fashion industry, tweeting, “I talk about moving away from all talk of body, in order to combat our current pervasive issue of eating disorder culture, which is in NO small way perpetuated by the extreme thinness demanded of girls by the high fashion powers that be.”

The back and forth didn’t end there. Sampaio made a valid point in her response, pointing out that eating disorders and drug use aren’t “exclusive problems of models,” but rather, major issues that affect society as a whole. “Sure that happens but it’s for sure not a vast majority,” Sampaio wrote in one tweet.

With over a decade of modeling experience under her belt, Sampaio also said that she can “for sure talk with more clarity” than Jamil when it comes to what goes on behind the scenes — a statement Jamil adamantly refuted.

“Um I was a model, and a model agent and a lot of my friends are still models and agents,” she said. “Who are all struggling with ongoing unrealistic standards of this industry you benefit from, which is why you are fiercely defending it, and asking me to not call out its devastating wrongs.”

There’s a lot to unpack here, as Jamil and Sampaio are seemingly on very different pages about the modeling industry, but Sampaio pretty much summed it up when she wrote, “I’m talking about apples and your talking about pears,” in a response to the actress.

On Wednesday, Sampaio tried to wind down the feud with a message directed toward Jamil. “This is the last I’ll say on this. Your constant condescending tone is just unnecessary, and makes it impossible to actual have a conversation. Hope you have a nice life. Wish you all the best.”

But it didn’t end that easily. Jamil responded by calling out Sampaio’s involvement with Victoria’s Secret, which has faced backlash for its lack of inclusion on the runway. “You also proudly work for a transphobic, fat phobic company @SaraSampaio,” Jamil wrote. “Victoria’s Secret is a brand that sets out to exclude most women, so I would check yourself on that before you start policing me for calling out an industry wide epidemic of harm to young girls.”

Sampaio fired back: “I proudly work for a company that has made mistakes and that understands that and has been working on changing that, just like you have made big mistakes in the pass [sic] too. I’m also not someone that is going to resource on personal attacks to try to win some stupid twitter feud!”

Jamil replied with one final tweet, calling on Sampaio to continue her activism. “If you’re speaking out against what your company did then GREAT,” Jamil tweeted. “I look forward to seeing your activism on that with your big profile. You seem passionate about speaking out. So best of luck to you on helping young girls and trans people in this business.”