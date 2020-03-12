Jameela Jamil is redefining what it means to pose for Playboy.

The Good Place star, 34, graced the pages of the magazine’s “On Speech” spring issue wearing a crisp white button-down shirt, a tie and several menswear-inspired suits. She accessorized one oversize set with studded leather boots and paired the others with a sheer black turtleneck. For the shoot, Jamil styled her long brown hair in loose waves and rocked her signature makeup look: winged eyeliner and a bold lip color.

On Thursday, the actress and activist shared photos from the new spread on Twitter and revealed that she wanted to feel “completely unsexualized” during the photo shoot, despite the outlet’s reputation for publishing images of half-clothed and nude women since Hugh Hefner founded it in 1953.

“I wanted to be shot like a man,” Jamil — who guest edited the Playboy issue, along with her racial inclusivity movement, I Weigh — captioned the stunning snaps. “No retouching, hi res, loose, comfortable clothes and completely unsexualized. I felt extremely free.”

She added, “My interview was @iSmashFizzle [Ashley C. Ford] who also made me feel free. Maybe too free during an interview?”

In the Playboy story, Jamil candidly discussed her mental health, sharing that she didn’t realize she was suffering from depression until she had a breakdown.

“I didn’t identify that I had depression, because I wasn’t crying all the time; I wasn’t lying down eating ice cream under a blanket. It was a complete lack of emotion. It was a complete lack of care about myself, about other people, about anything,” she said. “That’s what my breakdown felt like, that I wasn’t attached to anything or anyone.”

Jamil said her depression culminated in two separate suicide attempts. The actress said learning to live her “complete truth all the time” has helped her cope — including speaking out about her past and current struggles.

“It explains why I’m now this maniac who has so much to lose but still risks it all,” she said. “Because this is the deal I made with myself to put up with this s—t, to stay on this earth. I’m going to do it, and I’m going to make it an adventure and figure out who the f—k I actually am.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.