HBO’s hit show Euphoria tugs at viewers’ heartstrings with its raw depiction of teenage life in 2019, from drug addiction to its controversial take on adolescent relationships. But fans of the show also get to step off the emotional roller coaster at times, thanks to joy-sparking makeup looks featured on characters like Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Maddy (Alexa Demie).

One of those fans, actress Jameela Jamil, just nailed her own Euphoria-inspired beauty look for a busy evening of events.

For InStyle’s Badass Women Dinner on Tuesday night, Jamil, 33, decided to put her own spin on the show’s bright-hued eye looks often seen on Schafer’s character.

The Good Place actress posted a photo to her Instagram stories of her eye makeup, featuring red shadow all over the lid with a wing, and on the lower lash line.

“Watches Euphoria once…,” the actress writes in the story as she zooms in on the electric red cat eye.

Image zoom Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Image zoom Jameela Jamil/Instagram

The actress kept her other makeup neutral, focusing on the eyes, and revealed later in her stories that she did her own makeup for the event.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Is Doing Her Own Makeup Now and It’s ‘So Good,’ Says Her Wedding Makeup Artist Pal

But the Euphoria-inspired evening didn’t stop there. Jamil added another photo to her stories of herself and Schafer, who she bumped into at the party, writing “Speaking of Euphoria.”

Image zoom Jameela Jamil/Instagram

Schafer and Jamil coincidentally matched in red; The Good Place star wore a red shorts-suit and the Euphoria star wore a black and red printed dress. However, as a departure from her character’s beauty looks, Schafer kept her makeup very natural.

RELATED: Zendaya’s New Series Euphoria Renewed for a Second Season at HBO

Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon a Time actress and Euphoria’s guest director, was also in attendance at the InStyle dinner.

Coming off the heels of the show’s cliffhanger ending and as the year-long wait begins for the next season, we can only hope a Euphoria makeup line is in the works. Euphoria Beauty, anyone?