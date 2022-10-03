Jameela Jamil Calls Out Met Gala for 'Hateful' Karl Lagerfeld Theme: 'Come On Now'

Jameela Jamil is speaking out about someone who she views as a controversial choice for the theme of the 2023 Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld.

"This man... was indeed, supremely talented, but used his platform in such a distinctly hateful way, mostly towards women, so repeatedly and up until the last years of his life, showing no remorse, offering no atonement, no apology, no help to groups he attacked... there was no explanation for his cruel outbursts," the actress, 36, wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram Sunday, following Vogue's announcement of next May's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Met Gala organizers did not reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The body empowerment activist included "receipts" for her opinion, along with a carousel of images, in which she elaborated that Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019 at the age of 85, was "someone who reveled in his own public disdain for marginalized people."

"Those groups were women who were sexually assaulted, the entire me too movement, gay couples who wanted to adopt, all fat people, specifically fat women, and some of his greatest harm was against Muslim refugees, and the disgusting way he spoke about people fleeing their homes for fear of their lives," she wrote.

She continued, "Why is THIS who we celebrate when there are so many AMAZING designers out there who aren't bigoted white men? What happened to everyone's principles and 'advocacy.'

Jamil concluded, "Sorry, but no. This isn't the 90s. We didn't fight all this s---- just to throw it all away because some white guy made some pretty clothes for people's skinny faves... come on now."

Among the images Jamil included were excerpts from an interview in which Lagerfeld called singer Adele "a little too fat" and one where he opened up about the #MeToo movement in 2018 saying he was "fed up" with it, telling models to "join a nunnery" to avoid the possibility of misconduct.

This isn't the first time The Good Place alum has spoken out about her aversion to Lagerfeld's legacy.

Shortly after the designer's death, Jamil shared an article from feminist website Wear Your Voice titled, "Stop Mourning Oppressors: Condolences For Karl Lagerfeld" on Twitter along with a brutally honest statement calling out the fashion industry icon for his past fat-shaming remarks.

"I'm glad somebody said it. Even if it is a little soon. A ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist shouldn't be posted all over the internet as a saint gone-too-soon," Jamil wrote.

Officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," Vogue announced the exhibit was announced last Friday. According to a release from the Met, it will showcase around 150 of Lagerfeld's greatest outfits across his prolific six decade career — designs he made while working for brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

The 2023 Met Gala is scheduled for May 1. The exhibit will be on display to the public from May 5 through July 16.