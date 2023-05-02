Jameela Jamil Calls Out 2023 Met Gala for 'Selective Cancel Culture'

Jameela Jamil is speaking out against the 2023 Met Gala.

Just hours after the annual fundraising gala took place, The Good Place actress, 37, took to Instagram to voice her opinion about the event and the choice of Karl Lagerfeld as its honoree.

"Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level, a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants, and to sexual assault survivors," expressed Jamil. "And all the women's publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it."

The body empowerment activist's post comes after she first shared her disapproval of the event when organizers of the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit announced its theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," in September.

She echoed the same feelings by continuing in her statement, "Nobody has perfect morals, least of all me, but Jesus Christ we had a year to course correct here, and not award the highest honor possible to a known bigot…and everyone just decided all of a sudden we can separate the art from the artist when *convenient*. And it's one rule for us and another rule for everybody else. Last night we relinquished our right to be taken at all seriously about anything important."

Speaking to her reasoning about publicly sharing her opinion about the event, she added in the post's caption: "This isn't about cancel culture. It's not even about Karl. It's about showing how selective cancel culture is within liberal politics, in the most blatant way so far. It's about showing why people don't trust liberals. Because of slippery tactics and double standards like this."

She ended the caption by sharing that "the general public online participated and were entirely complicit in the erasure of the truth last night."

Though the Gala dates back to 1948, it was only in the 1970s that it began centering its exhibits around a theme. Previous themes include 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion," which brought over-the-top, kitschy looks that pushed fashion to its limits, and 2021's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," which paid homage to America's expressive qualities.

Many attendees honored the late fashion designer at Monday's event through their fashion choices, including Chloe Fineman, who accessorized her look with a bedazzled pink cat-shaped clutch, and Gigi Hadid, who wore cat-eyed makeup.