

The Bachelorette

is officially back, and even before handing out the first rose of the evening its star JoJo Fletcher has already entranced the nation — and the Twitterverse — with her cool-girl demeanor, glossy ombré waves and instant chemistry with the Olivia Munn-adjacent Jordan Rodgers. It’s no surprise JoJo looked stunning in the premiere, but we couldn’t help but notice that her champagne beaded dress looked a little familiar. Like, maybe we had seen it before on another Texas-born gal with historically good hair?

Rick Rowell/ABC; Picture Perfect/REX Shutterstock

As

Bustle

points out, Miranda Lambert wore the exact same Randi Rahm gown to the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards! Both ladies stunned in the sexy dress, but you have to admit, it isn’t the most unexpected choice for a Bachelorette premiere night (or a country music awards red carpet, although it did land Lambert a spot on our best dressed list). Of course, we’re used to seeing Bachelor contestants and Bachelorettes singlehandedly keep the sparkle industry in business, but in this case, two former Bachelorettes had shockingly similar looks for their respective season premieres. Presenting exhibits A and B:

Rick Rowell/ABC; Craig Sjodin;ABC



You see, gold beads and sequins have a long history in Bachelor Nation. Season three’s leading lady Jen Scheftt (above right) originated the style, while Ashley Hebert perfected the look in season seven, wearing a dress by (you guessed it) Randi Rahm. Sensing a pattern here?

The trend makes sense when you think about it: Men are drawn to shiny objects. Kidding! Sorta. But the glitz does look great on camera. And given that the show’s stylist, Cary Fetman, told us that JoJo “feels prettier when she’s dressed sexy,” we’ll undoubtedly see her in similarly eye-catching looks throughout the season.

Did you love JoJo’s premiere gown? Which star wore her shimmering gold dress best?