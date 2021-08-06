The actor explains why skipping showers is "really helpful for skin maintenance"

Jake Gyllenhaal Admits He's Not Really Into Bathing '[It's] Less Necessary'

Showering, it's (apparently) not for everyone!

Jake Gyllenhaal, actor, heartthrob and the new face of Prada's Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance, admitted that he's just not very into the whole bathing scene.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Academy Award-nominated actor confessed that sometimes he just does not see the point in showering. "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he admitted, before setting the record straight on oral hygiene. "I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do [brush my teeth]."

Gyllenhaal said cutting down his bath time is all to improve the health of his skin. "I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

He also talked about the wonders of the bath accessory, the loofah (natural loofahs are made from a gourd in the cucumber family), which he said "baffles" him. "They feel like they've been made in a factory but, in fact, it's just not true. Since I was young, it's amazed me," he said of their natural source.

The interview focused on his new fragrance campaign for Prada, which was inspired by the Italian sailing team and shot on a sailing boat, and delved deeper into the actor's aquatic fascinations.

Interestingly, when asked what "defining water experiences" he has had living in New York City, he pointed back to bathing.

"Well, mostly it's through showering. It's mostly a bathing interaction. This is not actual water, like the Hudson, but there was that great spa, Aire, that has water underground. I went there a couple of times."

Perhaps he just hasn't made a trip to the spa recently, or maybe, he read up on Ashton's Kutcher's views on bathing and is getting on board.

"I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher said of his soap usage. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

The only exception is face washing. "I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out," Kutcher admitted.

While Kunis said, "I do wash my face twice a day."