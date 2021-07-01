Jaden Smith Brings Mom Jada's Hey Humans Personal Care Products to Skid Row Community Members

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The naturally-derived line of personal care products is partnering with The ReFresh Spot, which provides Skid Row community members access to showers, restrooms, laundry and supportive services

Jada Pinkett Smith is launching a giveback initiative under her personal care brand Hey Humans — and son Jaden Smith is lending a helping hand.

In a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the 22-year-old actor and musician announces that his mom's line will be making monthly donations of personal care products to The ReFresh Spot, a location that provides community members living in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Skid Row access to showers, restrooms, laundry and supportive services.

"I'm so pleased to be a part of bringing together Hey Humans and the Refresh Spot, which helps so many residents of Skid Row find comfort in their day-to-day challenges," Jaden told PEOPLE. "Helping support my mom and her vision while providing dignity and self-confidence through personal hygiene is what this partnership is all about."

In the clip — which explains that people often sacrifice personal hygiene during "periods of emotional and mental distress" — the After Earth star sits down with The ReFresh Spot program manager Evans Clark to learn more about how Hey Humans will be giving back to the Skid Row community.

Clark says the organization offers showers and restrooms 24 hours a day, phone charging stations, laundry, DMV vouches and referrals for drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs. "Everything is free," he tells Jaden. "All you have to do is come in and be patient and wait for your turn."

From body wash and lotion to tooth paste and deodorant, Clark says Skid Row community members have been loving the vegan and cruelty-free Hey Humans products made available to them through the new giveback initiative.

"I'm so excited bro, I'm going to call my mom," Jaden says after touring The ReFresh Spot's L.A. location. To which Clark sweetly responds: "Tell her we love the products!"

Jada launched the sustainable, affordable and 99% plastic-free personal care range back in February. Available at Target, Hey Humans offers body wash, body lotion, natural deodorant and toothpaste. The naturally derived, gender-neutral line is all packaged in aluminum and paper, both recyclable materials that reduce the consumer carbon footprint and help keep plastic out of oceans and landfills.

"What really inspired me was my kids, Willow and Jaden, who have educated me around the environment and the necessity to really shift habit in the way we consume," Jada previously PEOPLE of her children, whom she shares with husband Will Smith. "I love personal care and I'm a beauty junkie, but recently I've had a lot of anxiety around packaging, and I thought, 'What can I do in this space?'"

"I really wanted to start with products that we use every day — toothpaste, deodorant, body wash — and find ways that we could have a more sustainable packaging."

She said it took reframing what she knew from years of being a beauty product consumer and relying on her kids to learn more about what eco-forward products were out there and how they could develop their own line.