Jada Pinkett Smith Wears $46,250 Diamond Head Piece to the Critics Choice Awards 

Jada Pinkett Smith looked stunning at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, posing on the red carpet while donning a nearly $50,000 accessory on her head

Jada Pinkett Smith slayed her red carpet look at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

The Red Table Talk show host stunned on the red carpet while attending the star-studded event at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, posing alongside husband Will Smith, who later collected the award for best actor for his starring role in King Richard.

Sporting a gold, structured brocade gown, Jada, 50, looked gorgeous as ever, embellishing her glamorous outfit with a dazzling diamond headpiece, which was custom-made by Los Angeles-based jeweler Jacquie Aiche.

The luxurious accessory was made of 53 diamonds – including round, teardrop, and marquise cuts – and priced at a whopping $46,250.

Critics Choice Couples Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Matrix: Resurrections actress completed her glam look with gold eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and long lashes, adding pop of color with a berry lip stain.

Jada, who has been open about her hair loss journey, proudly showcased her bald head at the event. Last December, the actress shared a candid video on Instagram, showing off one of the bare patches she's embracing on her head.

"Now at this point, I can only laugh," Jada said as she ran her finger across a bald patch along the center of her scalp. "Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that."

With a laugh, Jada continued: "So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions."

Jada Pinkett Smith Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Rather than get upset about it, the actress has maintained a positive outlook on her hair loss. "But you know mama's going to put some rhinestones in there. I'm going to make me a little crown. That's what mama's going to do," Jada said.

"Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something😜 Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!😆," she added in the caption of the video.

Last July, Jada decided to completely shave her head after being inspired by her 21-year-old daughter, Willow Smith, whom she shares with husband Will. She revealed her bold new look via an Instagram post as she reposted a photo of herself and Willow.

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go," she captioned the post, adding, "BUT … my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️😜."

In 2018, Jada opened up about her "issues with hair loss" during an episode of Red Table Talk, explaining, "It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?' "

However, she eventually found a treatment that halted some of the hair loss. "I'm getting my little steroid injections, and they seem to be helping, but not curing, but they seem to be helping, but I'm open to other ideas," the Girls Trip star explained.

As she showed off her short hairstyle, Jada also said she was grateful for the advice she's received.