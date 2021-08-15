"I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I'm starting to build my sleeve now," the Red Table Talk host shared

Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off New Arm Tattoo: 'Starting to Build My Sleeve Now'

ada Pinkett Smith walks the runway during the Philipp Plein fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 22, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Jada Pinkett Smith is showing off her latest piece of ink!

On Sunday, the 49-year-old Red Table Talk co-host shared a photograph of a new tattoo she got on her arm.

"I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I'm starting to build my sleeve now," she wrote alongside the Instagram post, which featured herself extending her arm to show off the new art piece.

"Repp'n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. ✨Jai Ma✨," Pinkett Smith continued, adding the hashtags, "#MataSita," "#Allat," "#Oshun," and "#QuanYin."

In the comments section of the post, author Jay Shetty said, "So Dope and divine 🔥," while musician Jahnavi Harrison wrote, "Oh wow. So so so so beautiful Jada!!! I can't wait to see her in person!!"

Pinkett Smith's latest tattoo, and her revelation that she plans to get a full sleeve on her arm, comes a few months after she got matching tattoos with her mother and daughter.

Back in May, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith joined Pinkett Smith to get tattoos done by iconic tattoo artist Dr. Woo, a moment they documented on their Facebook Watch series.

All three women received tattoos of three blossoming lotuses. While Pinkett Smith and Banfield-Norris, 67, opted to get small flowers sprouting in a downward direction, Willow, 20, got hers in a larger design that bloomed upward.

On Red Table Talk, Willow explained the reasoning behind why the three ladies chose to get the flowers inked on their bodies.