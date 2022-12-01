Jada Pinkett Smith Posts BTS Photos of 'Emancipation' Premiere Look as She Joins Family on Red Carpet

The entire Smith family returned to the red carpet for the first time since Will Smith's 2022 Oscars controversy

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

and Alex Cramer
Published on December 1, 2022 01:16 PM
Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 'Emancipation' premiere
Photo: Jada Pinkett Smith/instagram

Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith make their red carpet return as a family unit.

The 51-year-old Red Table Talk host stepped out at the Emancipation premiere on Wednesday to support the actor, who stars in the thriller.

Smith stunned in a Stephane Rolland cream gown starring a show-stopping ruffle train and tulle cape adorned with gems. She rounded out the look with eye-catching bling, including a Katkim ear bar piece and metallic stilettos.

Before hitting the carpet, the actress snapped a few behind-the-scenes photos of her glamorous night-out look, which she later shared to Instagram. In each, she stands poised in the stunning ensemble.

"🤍Emancipation🤍," she captioned the post.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jada Pinkett Smith/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Jada Pinkett Smith/instagram

The premiere was a family affair as the couple were joined by their children — Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22 — as well as Will's son Trey, 30, from the Oscar winner's previous marriage.

Before heading into the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, Will, 54, spoke with PEOPLE exclusively on the red carpet about the eye-opening film and his return to the big screen.

"I just felt like I was seeing a lot of the same patterns where we're starting to creep up in the American media and social media. I wanted to be a part of creating something that could be helpful," he shared of Emancipation.

Noting that there's a "harsh reality" embedded in the movie, Will added that he hopes its message "creates empathy and compassion that will help us to avoid some of the same paths that we went down as a country in the past."

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 'Emancipation' premiere
From left: Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Amy Sussman/WireImage

This marks the couple's first red carpet appearance following Will's debacle with Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards last February.

Viewers were shocked as Will struck Rock on stage with a hard-hitting slap after the comedian made a joke regarding Jada's shaved head. (The talk show personality has been candid about her journey with alopecia.)

Following the incident, Will uploaded a video titled "It's been a minute…" to his Facebook page and Youtube in which he said the moment "had nothing to do" with his wife.

After reflecting over his actions, he realized, "There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment."

Addressing Jada directly he apologized, saying, "I'm sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I've brought on all of us."

