Jada Pinkett Smith Is Embracing Her Hair Loss: 'Me and This Alopecia Are Going to Be Friends'

Jada Pinkett Smith's been open about dealing with hair loss for years. But she's not letting it bring her down.

The 50-year-old actress, activist and Red Table Talk host, who suffers from autoimmune disorder alopecia (which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss), shared a candid video showing off one of the bare scalp patches that she's simply embracing.

"Now at this point, I can only laugh," Pinkett Smith said as she ran her finger across a bald line patch along the center of her scalp. "Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that."

With a laugh, Pinkett Smith continued: "So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions."

Rather than get upset about it, the actress prefers to put a positive spin on her hair loss. "But you know mama's going to put some rhinestones in there. I'm going to make me a little crown. That's what mama's going to do," Pinkett Smith said.

She captioned her Instagram video saying: "Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something😜 Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!😆."

This past July, Pinkett Smith was inspired by 21-year-old Willow Smith (who she shares with husband Will Smith) to completely shave her head. "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go," she captioned the post.

"BUT … my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️😜" the Red Table Talk host added.

In 2018, Pinkett Smith opened up about her "issues with hair loss" during an episode of Red Table Talk, explaining, "It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?'

However, she eventually found a treatment that halted some of the hair loss. "I'm getting my little steroid injections, and they seem to be helping, but not curing, but they seem to be helping, but I'm open to other ideas," the star said in the video post.

Pinkett Smith, who showed off her short hairstyle, also said she was grateful for the advice she's received.