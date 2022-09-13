Jada Pinkett Smith Marks 'Bald Is Beautiful Day' by Sharing Stunning Instagram Selfie

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating her beauty.

"Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair❣️❣️❣️," the Red Table Talk host, 50, captioned an Instagram post Tuesday to mark the occasion, showing off her shaved head in the photo.

Pinkett Smith donned a satin top, simple earrings and a bold burgundy lip in the selfie. She also shared a Red Table Talk post in her Instagram Story on Tuesday that saluted other bald women.

The actress first talked about losing her hair during a Red Table Talk episode in 2018; in December last year, Pinkett Smith opened up about living with alopecia in a candid video that displayed one of the bare scalp patches she's embracing.

"Now at this point, I can only laugh," Pinkett Smith said as she ran her finger across a bald line patch along the center of her scalp. "Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that."

With a laugh, Pinkett Smith continued: "So it just showed up like that, and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions."

Pinkett Smith put a positive spin on her hair loss, telling her followers, "But you know mama's going to put some rhinestones in there. I'm going to make me a little crown. That's what mama's going to do."

She captioned her Instagram video, "Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something😜 Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!😆."

Pinkett Smith's shaved head became a topic of conversation during the 94th Academy Awards in March, when her husband, Will Smith, smacked Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke comparing her to G.I. Jane.

Smith, 53, initially laughed from his seat while Pinkett Smith looked unimpressed. Smith, who later won Best Actor at the Oscars ceremony, then took the stage and smacked Rock, 57, across the face.

In a video apology posted in July, Smith said in part, "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Smith resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending their ceremonies for the next 10 years.