Jada Pinkett Smith Posts PSA About Self-Care by Smearing on Red Lipstick: 'Love Your Imperfections'

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a powerful message with her fans about embracing everyone for who they truly are.

In a video shared on her Instagram, the Red Table Talk host and actress, 48, filmed herself smearing a scarlet lipstick across her mouth and outside of her lip lines while telling her fans to "love your imperfections."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The expectations and projections that we put on people usually leaves little room for their humanity," Pinkett Smith said in the video before applying the lipstick all over her mouth.

One fan wrote in the comments, "This is why I love you!!" Another said, "So true! It's awesome when you reach that point where you don't give a damn anymore😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️."

During an episode of her Red Table Talk in late March, Pinkett Smith and her guests addressed how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is affecting Americans' mental well-being. Clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula admitted that this was a particularly difficult time for people who struggle with anxiety and other mental health issues.

“My poor clients, a lot of them are struggling and they’re struggling a lot. It brings up old anxieties,” she said on the show. “People who are living with anxiety, this is a multiplier.”

“Never before have we in the mental health profession taken on something of this magnitude,” Durvasula, who has been maintaining online consultations and sessions with her clients amid the outbreak, added. “It’s all hands on deck.”

The psychologist said that one main side effects of the increased anxiety is lack of sleep because worry and fear keep people awake.

“People are literally waking up in the middle of the night and having panic attacks,” she said. “And it’s not just about the virus — it’s about jobs, and money, and future and family. People are thinking catastrophically.”

Red Table Talk airs Wednesdays on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.