Jada Pinkett Smith Just Launched a Sustainable Personal Care Line at Target — Inspired by Her Kids!

Hey Humans, Pinkett Smith's new clean brand co-founded alongside beauty incubator Maesa, debuts with four products — including a toothpaste and natural deodorant — all available for under $6

Jada Pinkett Smith is a self-professed "beauty junkie" — and spending more time at home during the pandemic has only maximized the superstar's vigorous self-care regimen. It has also made her take note of what kind of products her children, Jaden, 22, and Willow, 20, are using. Combine all that Smith family knowledge, bottle it and you get Hey Humans — the family's new sustainable, affordable and 99% plastic-free personal care range that is now available at Target. (It's the closest we'll get to bottling that Smith Family glow.)

Debuting with four products — body wash, body lotion, natural deodorant and toothpaste — Hey Humans' naturally derived, gender-neutral line is all packaged in aluminum and paper, both recyclable materials that reduce the consumer carbon footprint and help keep plastic out of oceans and landfills.

PEOPLE caught up with Pinkett Smith, Hey Humans' creative director and co-founder, who shares that the line has been top of mind for a while.

"What really inspired me was my kids, Willow and Jaden, who have educated me around the environment and the necessity to really shift habit in the way we consume," she tells PEOPLE. "I love personal care and I'm a beauty junkie, but recently I've had a lot of anxiety around packaging, and I thought, 'What can I do in this space?'"

She adds: "I really wanted to start with products that we use every day — toothpaste, deodorant, body wash — and find ways that we could have a more sustainable packaging."

Pinkett Smith says it took reframing what she knew from years of being a beauty product consumer and relying on her kids to learn more about what eco-forward products were out there and how they could develop their own line.

"I'm old school, I really am, so all of this is very new for me," she shares. "I'm on a journey in regards to getting educated and just doing my part in regards to how I can be part of the sustainability movement. We're always talking about, 'Let's save the planet.' At the end of the day, it's really about how do we sustain humanity."

Pinkett-Smith echoed a similar sentiment in her Instagram post announcing the line, which she co-founded alongside Maesa, the beauty incubator behind other celeb-fronted brands including TPH by TARAJI and Priyanka Chopra Jonas's new haircare line Anomaly.

"Not only did I want to help create quality personal care products that have recyclable packaging but I wanted it to be accessible to everyone," she captioned a video on her feed, which gave a glimpse into her own self-care practices. "I hope you will join my family and I on our Hey Humans journey by using our personal care products that not only help us take care of ourselves but also help us to care for our planet and humanity at large✨"

Her favorite product is the natural deodorant — offered in six scents including Banana Aloe, Rosewater Ginger, Coconut Mint, Cedarwood Sage, Apple Matcha and Lavender Vanilla — which she says is the first she's found that can endure her busy lifestyle and rigorous fitness routine.

"They started sending formulations and one of my favorites that made me fall in love with Hey Humans was the deodorant. I had such a hard time finding natural deodorant. My kids were like, 'Use lemon under your arm,' I'm like, 'That's not enough odor protection.' So, that is one of my favorite products with Hey Humans, I just love the deodorant so much. I'm like, 'Finally.'"