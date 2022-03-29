Jada Pinkett Smith Said 'I Don't Give 2 Craps What People Think of This Bald Head' Before Oscars

In a video posted to TikTok less than a week before the Academy Awards, the Red Table Talk host opened up about her hair journey

Jada Pinkett Smith confidently spoke about her appearance in the lead-up to the 94th annual Academy Awards.

Less than a week before Sunday's Oscars –– during which husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock onstage after the comedian's joke about G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Pinkett Smith –– The Red Table Talk host, 50, got candid about her hair in a TikTok video.

The actress, who lives with alopecia, discussed her hair journey in the video captioned, "✨Crown Act✨ Be proud of your crown❣️ #iamnotmyhair #hairjourney."

"Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, in the era I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing, and that was really challenging, you know, because I liked my hair out wild and curly," Pinkett Smith says in the TikTok.

"But nobody wanted that, so I always had to do my hair in ways that didn't feel natural to me because I'm trying to play the game," the Matrix: Resurrections actress continues. "So if I'm doing a cover, everybody's [like], 'No, we want your hair straight and flowy,' when it's like, 'All right, cool, but that's not really what my hair likes to do.' "

Pinkett Smith finishes by saying: "So I had to learn to get the courage to go, 'Nah, I'm not doing that.' Which is why I feel the freedom today – I don't give two craps what people think of this bald head of mine. Because guess what? I love it."

Pinkett Smith has been open about having alopecia – an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss – in the past.

In 2018, the mom of two opened up about her "issues with hair loss" during an episode of her show Red Table Talk, explaining, "It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it."

"Now at this point, I can only laugh," she said in an Instagram video in December 2021 as she ran her finger across a bald line patch on her scalp. "Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that."