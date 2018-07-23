Jada Pinkett Smith Drops Sizzling Bikini Selfie After Will Makes Her Look 'All Crazy' in Italy

Jada Pinkett Smith is flaunting her figure in Italy.

The actress, 46, gave fans a peek at her vacation attire via Instagram on Sunday, snapping a selfie in a mirror aboard a yacht while striking a pose in a yellow bikini that revealed her toned physique.

“Since @willsmith got me look’n all crazy in his Daddy Dearest video … I had to push some ‘counter programming,'” Pinkett Smith joked in the caption.

In the playful video that inspired Jada’s revenge, her husband Will Smith shows his family rebuffing his efforts at filming Instagram footage as the family cruised near land on Sunday.

“Look pretty for my Instagram right now,” Will said to Jada in the clip.

When Jada refused to partake, he called to his equally unamused daughter, “Willow! Willow! Willow! Perform for my followers.”

At the end of the video, Jada bemoaned that Instagram is “taking over our life.”

Jada has been relaxing in Italy with Will and their children, Jaden, 20, Willow, 17, and Will’s son from his first marriage, Trey, 25.

Earlier in their trip on the Amalfi Coast, Jada posted another body-baring picture overlooking the ocean.

Popular Instagram account @commentsbycelebs captured Will’s cheeky reply: “DAMN IT!!! I was sleep while she was doing this. I would’ve done like Leo in Titanic… except I may have had to ad-lib a little extra for the dvd.”

The voyage comes after a busy stretch for the group. Earlier in the week, Will wrote on Instagram of his packed schedule, “Just finished shooting @GeminiManMovie for 5 Months… Knocked Out the #WorldCup… Family Vacation Begins TODAY!”

Meanwhile, Jada and Willow had been filming Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch series, with Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Jada has been getting personal on the show — which is now on hiatus — and recently revealed that she dealt with sex addiction.

“My sort of addictions jump. They jump around,” she shared on the show earlier this month. “When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I’m saying?”