Jada Pinkett Smith Shaves Her Head, Says 'It's Time to Let Go': Daughter 'Willow Made Me Do It')

Jada Pinkett Smith just debuted a bold new look inspired by her daughter!

On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow Smith (who she shares with husband Will Smith) revealing her freshly shaved head. "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go," she captioned the post.

"BUT … my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️😜" the Red Table Talk host added.

Willow, who has rocked a buzz cut on and off for years, was the first to unveil her mom's new 'do, posting the same photo with the caption, "💕<a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return>🙏🏾"

In 2018, Jada opened up about her "issues with hair loss" during an episode of Red Table Talk, explaining, "It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?'

"It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it," she added.

"My hair has been a big part of me," Pinkett Smith continued. "Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, 'Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.' "

Despite consulting with numerous experts, the actress has not gotten any closer to finding the source of the hair loss. "I've gotten every kind of test there is to have," she explained. "They don't know why."