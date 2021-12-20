In his January/February cover story with Men's Health, the 24-year-old Euphoria actor opened up about living life in the public eye and how his then model girlfriend Gerber helped him "deal with it"

Jacob Elordi Reveals What Ex Kaia Gerber Taught Him About Fame: 'I've Learned So Much'



In his January/February cover story with Men's Health, the 24-year-old Euphoria actor opened up about living life in the public eye and how his then model girlfriend Gerber had helped him "deal with it."

"She handles herself wonderfully publicly," he told the outlet, which noted that the interview took place before the coupled announced their break-up in November. "And I've learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?"

Last month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair had called it quits after more than a year of dating – and two months after they made their red-carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Though the couple kept a relatively low profile throughout their relationship, the pair would occasionally address their relationship.

Gerber, 20, opened up about her romance with The Kissing Booth actor in her June/July 2021 cover story with Vogue.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," the model told the magazine. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August, Elordi told guest host Julie Bowen that Gerber chopped off his mullet – a hairstyle she wasn't a fan of – one week into dating.

"My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off. She took me to the bathroom, and she got scissors and she cut it off," he recalled. "She said, 'You're cute, but you're not that cute.'"

Gerber and Elordi were first linked in Sept. 2020 when they were spotted having dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California.