The Euphoria actor and the supermodel were first spotted together in September 2020

Jacob Elordi Says Kaia Gerber Cut Off His Mullet: 'She Said, 'You're Cute But You're Not That Cute''

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber had one major obstacle to overcome at the beginning of their relationship: his mullet.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Euphoria actor, 24, told guest host Julie Bowen that his supermodel girlfriend, 19, laid down the law and insisted he cut off his controversial haircut just one week after they started dating.

"I always had short back and sides because of the movies and shows," Elordi said. "I'd always wanted a mullet. My mom never let me have one because she wanted me to be a gentleman, presentable."

Bowen replied, "Apparently, you won this one," as she pulled out a photo of the actor's scruffy quarantine haircut. "You got yourself a mullet, Jacob Elordi."

But not for long, it seems.

"My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off. She took me to the bathroom and she got scissors and she cut it off," The Kissing Booth actor said of Gerber (who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber). "She said, 'You're cute, but you're not that cute.'"

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi come back from the gym on September 09, 2020 in New York City. Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Gerber and Elordi have been dating for almost a year, having been spotted together for the first time in September 2020. The two made their relationship Instagram official on Halloween dressed as Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley.

In June, Gerber celebrated her boyfriend's 24th birthday with an Instagram post in his honor. The model kept it short and sweet, but the love certainly was not lacking in her post.

"Happy birthday, my love," she wrote alongside a shirtless photo of Elordi.

It took until May for Gerber to begin opening up publicly about her relationship with Elordi. During an interview with Vogue for the June/July issue, the model said the actor has helped her realize the limitless boundaries of love.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," Gerber told the magazine. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

In November, a source told PEOPLE that Gerber's famous parents "approve of Jacob" and "spend a lot of time together."