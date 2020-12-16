Jacob Elordi's $970 Celine Baby Handbag Proves He's Been a Low-Key Hype Beast All Along

The Euphoria actor stepped out with his girlfriend Kaia Gerber, both wearing chic bags from the French fashion label

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are well on their way to mastering the art of the coordinated couple look.

Since September when rumors started swirling about their relationship, we’ve seen the supermodel, 19, and the actor, 23, out and about in activewear styles, crew neck sweatshirts, vintage-inspired denim and even a Halloween couple’s costume — at this rate, we’re expecting full-blown matching outfits in 2021.

Their latest street style feat? Hype beast approved Celine bags.

On Tuesday, Gerber and Elordi were photographed as they stepped out to grab coffee with their dog Milo. The supermodel wore a white crop top, a navy oversize button-up and tan trousers with her $1,250 tan leather Ava Bag (a color that was custom made for her), while her Euphoria star boyfriend sported a navy hoodie and a patchwork denim vest, accessorized with a logo ball cap and the French label's $970 Triangle Bag in Triomphe Canvas.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE exclusively that the Australian actor has "embraced Kaia's Malibu life and seems to love it as much as she does."

The couple, who first became romantically linked in early September, have been staying together at the home of Gerber's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

"They rarely leave Malibu and instead enjoy the beach, go hiking and meet up with friends for dinner," the source says.

"Jacob is very sweet to Kaia. They are always very loving and cute together," adds the source. "It's obvious that Cindy and Rande approve of Jacob too. They spend a lot of time together."

Gerber confirmed her relationship with Elordi on Nov. 1 after she posted a series of pictures of the two channeling Elvis and Priscilla Presley for Halloween.

Elordi and Gerber first sparked romance rumors in early September when they were spotted dining at Nobu Malibu. Later that month, the couple were then seen holding hands as they made their way to dinner in New York City.