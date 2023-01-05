Jaclyn Smith's New HSN Collection Is All About Classics and Wearability: 'Comfort Is Key'

Jaclyn Smith knows a thing or two about clothes.

The Charlie's Angels star has been working in fashion for more than three decades, creating collections for K-Mart, Nordstrom Rack and more. Now, she's rolling out a brand new collection with HSN today that elevates her clothes even more and brings them to a wider audience.

Smith, 77, tells PEOPLE exclusively that this partnership with HSN is extra-special because it incorporates "clothes that I like to wear."

"My clothes have always been classic, interchangeable separates. Where HSN and I come together is we believe in quality and value," Smith says.

Bonus: the star was given creative carte blanche: "I had leeway in sourcing fabrics, detailing where I want to put a button, what kind of button I want to put on, [etc.]," she says.

The result of her work with HSN is a capsule collection (available now!) featuring 10 different styles in multiple colors under $100, from button-up shirts in multiple colorways to maxi skirts, plus jeans, sweaters and jackets. Rather than emblazoning her name or initials on the clothes, she used design details that have significance to her. "I didn't put a J.S. — I didn't want a label," she says. "I put a special little button that's reminiscent of something. Every time I look at the button, I'll be happy."

Smith loves all the pieces in her collection equally, though she has an affinity for the structured jacket she wore during her Zoom call with PEOPLE. "I have beautiful choices," she says of her collection, adding that she doesn't know which items she might wear when she appears on HSN to show it all off on Jan. 7.

From 8-10 a.m. ET and again at 1 p.m., Smith will present her pieces to audiences on TV, which she's excited about because people will "get to see the clothes in action.

"I think that's important — not seeing them on a shelf or on a mannequin or online," she says. "You're going to see them moving. You're going to see all sizes and shapes in my clothes."

Smith's collection is available in a wide range of sizes, which she says was important to her. Jeans are available from size 2 to 24W, with other pieces available from size XS to 3X.

Since she started designing clothes more than 30 years ago, Smith has learned a lot — including what both she and her customer love most. "I have a customer that's sort of grown up with me," she tells PEOPLE.

She's built her sartorial platform on comfort and wearability, because those are two pillars that she wants in her own wardrobe. "[Clothes] can be beautiful, and if they're not comfortable and they don't move with you, then I won't wear them," Smith says. "I want to bring all those elements together. I always say: comfort is key."

Trends may be fine for some people, but Smith isn't interested in bringing those into her collections. Instead, she's out to bring customers classic silhouettes that can feasibly live in your wardrobe forever. "Clothes that live with you, that move with you," she says of her clothes. "I think those things are important to me."

For her HSN collection, Smith says she wanted to create clothes that'll make you "feel good" but still effortless and carefree. "It's not like years ago when I grew up looking at my mom with this perfect suit and going to church or going to a meeting — even with a hat. We are very casual today," Smith says.

While Smith has shelved her suits, she's not yet ready to let them go, because she says "what goes around comes around — it all comes back."

She also has "a lot" of clothes stashed away — including some pieces from her most well-known role as Kelly Garrett in Charlie's Angels — but wishes she'd kept more favorites, and thinks her daughter Spencer Richmond feels the same way.

"I know my daughter was going to dress up with two friends and be Charlie's Angels in those pink gowns that we wore on the cover of Time, but we didn't keep the gowns," Smith shares.

What you will find lining Smith's closet, though, are a plethora of timeless items. "I have things that might have to be let out a little that I wore 20 years ago," she says with a laugh. "But they still work because they're classic."