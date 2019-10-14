YouTube Star Jaclyn Hill Shows Off Stretch Marks in Response to 'Constant Comments' About Her Weight

After taking a four-week break from posting makeup tutorials, beauty guru Jaclyn Hill returned to YouTube with a candid new video about her recent weight gain.

The 29-year-old star, who faced backlash over the summer for launching allegedly defective lipsticks, opened up about hurtful comments she has received regarding her weight — and then bravely showed off her stretch marks for the world to see.

“I’m going to gain weight. And I know I keep bringing up the whole weight thing and the reason I do that is not because of my own insecurities, but because of what I see on the internet,” Hill said in her 26-minute video. “The constant comments about my weight — it doesn’t stop.”

She continued by asking why it’s “all of a sudden” socially acceptable to critique people’s figures online. “Why is it okay to call people fat? Where did this come from? Like, I can’t gain a few pounds because maybe I’m happy, maybe I’m depressed,” Hill said. “I can’t gain a few pounds without the internet calling me fat? You think that I look bad? Imagine how I feel.”

Then the beauty guru stood up, slightly pulled down the pants and revealed stretch marks that recently developed on the back of her hips.

“Today I was taking a shower and discovered that I have new stretch marks. Can you see them coming in? They’re like little pink tiger stripes. And honestly, I’m over it. This is my body. This is where I’m at. You guys need to accept that I’ve gained weight,” she said.

Hill also shut down internet rumors that she is pregnant and attempting to hide it from her followers. “No I’m not pregnant. No I’m not pulling a Kylie Jenner,” she said, referencing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who kept her pregnancy a secret until after her daughter Stormi was born.

Hill said some internet trolls have accused her of getting injectable fillers in her cheeks, which the social media star said is not true. “No my cheeks are not filler. Yes I have filler in my lips. I had filler injected in my nose two years ago and that was the last time,” Hill said. “I have not had filler in my cheeks in almost three years. And I didn’t even have it in my cheeks. I had it in this section under my eyes. People just assume the absolute worst about everything.”

Towards the end of her video, Hill urged her followers to “be kind” and “accept people for who they are and their growth.”

Fellow beauty YouTuber James Charles jumped to Hill’s defense on Twitter after seeing tons of hate directed at her online. “y’all are so f–king weird… an account and thread of people literally dedicated to hating jaclyn hill? the ‘beauty’ community continues to prove that it’s ironically the absolute ugliest place on social media,” Charles wrote.

In another tweet, Charles said: “I truly cannot imagine what it would be like to have nothing more important to do with my day than to sit online and leave negative comments about someone that I’ve never met 😬 how scary.”

“Be kind to one another. It’s not that hard,” he added.

Hill first opened up about gaining weight in August, when she shared an honest message about insecurities on Instagram.

“I have gained 20 pounds in the last 7 weeks,” Hill captioned Instagram photos embracing her boyfriend. “Im being transparent with you guys, because I have been getting lots of comments about my weight. I have never been this insecure about my physical appearance in my life. Sweatpants are literally the only thing that fits me right now & ive had to go up 2 sizes in my jeans.”

Hill credited her boyfriend for accepting her as is and thanked him for his ongoing support.

“But this guy @farnumgrindtime still tells me how beautiful I am every single day & still picks me up and makes me feel like the most special girl in the world. He speaks to my heart everyday & I genuinely believe God himself blessed me with him. He’s a special one💕,” she said.

In the post, the YouTuber added that her subscribers could expect to see her looking a bit different in her upcoming makeup tutorials. “Side note: you’re going to notice in my future videos…. my face is bigger, my arms are bigger, my entire body is bigger. But you’ll just have to deal with it, cause this is me❤️.”