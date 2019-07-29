Nearly a month after Jaclyn Hill, 29, deleted her personal social media accounts, the YouTuber has returned to the Internet in a video addressing the backlash from her controversial lipstick launch.

The beauty guru opens up about the “failed” launch, her unhealthy obsession with reading negative comments and her plans on moving forward.

The video, titled “Where I’ve Been,” garnered over 2.5 million views in under two days. Throughout the video, Hill admits to feeling “uncomfortable” and “terrified” and can be seen fighting back tears.

While people discouraged her from speaking out about the controversy, Hill says that her relationship with her fans is one built on transparency and intimacy.

“Would you have some sort of conflict with someone you love, with a friend, and then just let it blow over and just let them forget about it?” she says. “Is that a good friend? I don’t think so.”

Hill goes on to say she began the process feeling “confident” and “cocky,” feeling that her lipsticks would be the best “the market has ever seen.” In the end, however, she admits that her “launch was a failure”

“It failed,” says. “It sucked.”

Hill later addresses her decision to delete her Instagram and Twitter accounts, saying she “was just obsessed with all of it.” Realizing that reading negative comments was not a productive way to rebuild her brand, she decided to take a step back and focus on what she could do to make the situation right.

In that time, she’s met with her team, found a different lab and hired new quality control specialists. She hopes her next launch will go more smoothly than the last.

Earlier this summer, Hill released a line of 20 nude lipsticks, which completely sold out in only a few hours. Once customers received their orders though, they began to question the quality of the product.

Customers complained that the lipstick appeared “lumpy,” contained “hard [balls]” and even small hairs. Images of the defective makeup were circulated online and Hill automatically refunded every customer who purchased one.

The YouTuber blamed the faulty products on poor quality control and has promised an entire quality-control overhaul in the production of her upcoming launch.