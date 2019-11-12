Jaclyn Hill Announces Relaunch of Beauty Brand After Being 'Canceled' for Faulty Lipsticks

Jaclyn Hill is stepping back onto the makeup scene.

After weeks of facing backlash from fans who complained of finding hair fibers, lumps and tiny black holes in their Jaclyn Cosmetics lipsticks, the 29-year-old beauty guru announced she is relaunching her brand later this month.

Hill shared the exciting news on the company’s Instagram page Monday, with a video of a shimmering new “J” logo.

“The future is bright. ✨,” the makeup mogul captioned the clip, adding “11/26/19,” seemingly the date when the brand will launch.

Despite the company’s fallout, fans of Hill seem both excited and anxious to see what the brand will bring next.

“MY DEBIT CARD IS READY!” one user commented on the post.

Another added, “😯 cautiously optimistic.”

“Proud of you for not giving up ♥️♥️♥️ keep going babe!!” one fan chimed.

RELATED: Jaclyn Hill Refunds All Customers for Lipstick Purchases After Contamination Complaints

In August, Hill released a post on social media sharing that the brand was “truly sorry” and would be “taking a moment to rebuild.”

Adding: “It is clear that our first launch did not meet the standards we’ve set as a brand.”

Hill earlier addressed her customers’ concerns about the safety of her lipsticks in a YouTube video and ultimately decided to refund each person for their purchase, regardless of whether they were pleased with their product or not.

“I’m going to be issuing a full refund, including shipping and tax, to every single customer from Jaclyn Cosmetics,” Hill said in a statement shared on her Instagram Story in June. “I don’t care about the loss of this money. You know how embarrassing this is for me. I will do everything in my power to make this right moving forward and learn from this lesson God has given me.”

She also said she has completely cut ties with the cosmetics lab she used to create the lipsticks. “There’s been many people fired over this. We’ve got an entire new team we are building for quality control, because obviously that didn’t work,” Hill said. “At this point, I have sent out my lipsticks to five different labs that test product vigorously. I have spent over $100,000 on this process.”

RELATED: YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Faces Backlash for Launching Lipsticks Some Customers Call Defective

However, Hill was later able to make light of the situation.

For her Halloween costume, the star poked fun at the internet’s intense “cancel culture” by wearing a custom Bryan Hearns plunging mini dress with the words “JACLYN HILL CANCELED” and “SHE’S CANCELED” written across the design in sequin red lettering. She accessorized the look with layered ruby and diamond necklaces and fake blood slashed across her chest and face.

Image zoom Jaclyn Hill/Instagram

The internet immediately had mixed opinions on Hill’s Halloween costume. Some loved the statement-making look and others accused her of taking things too far.

“Let the haters hate. But I personally LOVED @Jaclynhill‘s Halloween costume! GET IT, GIRL!” one person tweeted.

Other people felt “disappointed” that Hill joked about her controversial lipstick launch by wearing the “canceled” costume.

“I‘m beyond disgusted and disappointed in @Jaclynhill at this point. After everything that went down with her lipsticks, her apologies and her taking a break from social media because everything was too hard for her… seeing her halloween costume is just… repulsive,” said a Twitter user.