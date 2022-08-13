Jaclyn Hill Mourns Death of Ex-Husband Jon Hill: 'We Never Stopped Loving & Caring for Each Other'

Beauty influencer Jaclyn Hill is mourning the loss of her ex-husband Jon Hill.

Sharing the news of his death in a since-expired post on her Instagram Story Thursday, per Insider, Jaclyn, 32, wrote on a black background, "I was asked by Jon's family to post this next slide..."

In the following post, alongside a picture of her ex-husband, Jaclyn continued, "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022."

The family's message added, "We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family requests privacy during this overtly difficult time."

The following day, the beauty YouTuber posted a gallery of pictures of herself and the musician with a message of her own reacting to the tragic news. Jaclyn wrote in the caption, "I can't believe this day has actually come. I am so out of my mind right now, I don't how I'm even going to type this. But I'm going to try…"

Continuing with high praises, Jaclyn wrote, "Jon, you were the most kind & compassionate person I've ever known. You looked people in the eyes & you truly listened & cared about what they had to say. You had so much talent you didn't even know what to do with it. You turned your pain into art & touched so many people with your honesty in your music. You were one of the funniest people I've ever met! You made everybody laugh uncontrollably & I will forever miss that about you."

She then went on to reflect on their nine-year marriage that ended in May of 2018. "I know we ended our marriage but we never stopped loving & caring for each other," she said. "All I ever wanted was for you to find your happiness & be free from your struggles."

"My heart is broken knowing that you are gone but my spirit knows that you are finally free," she wrote. "And I know that you're up there playing the drums right now making everyone laugh."

She concluded, "I will carry our memories & inside jokes with me for the rest of my life. Rest peacefully. Love, Twix." Jon's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Jaclyn Hill/Instagram

In May 2018, the Jaclyn Cosmetics CEO announced her divorce from Jon in an Instagram post. "Although this has been one of the hardest decisions of our lives, I know it's what is best for both of us," she said in the statement at the time.

Jaclyn continued, "I will always have love for him, and I am so grateful for all the good times we shared together. My heart is broken by this, but I still believe in love and believe everyone has a chance for a happy ending."

In 2019, Jon opened up to Billboard about his divorce and his struggles with addiction.

"My addiction kicked off when I was 17 years old in high school," he told the outlet. "I was at a bonfire when a friend asked him to try the prescription pills he was taking to manage the pain from his broken leg. I remember when it hit me, and I was like, 'Oh my god, this is the best feeling I've ever had.' It's like all my insecurities of what people thought of me just went away. I felt untouchable."

Dealing with addiction ever since, his struggles began to affect his marriage with Jaclyn as he hid his struggles from her.

"During our third year of marriage, it got to a point where I was having seizures because I was on so much stuff. I started breaking out in hives," the musician told Billboard. "So it became noticeable that something was wrong."

Eventually, Jon stopped using drugs, but it was too late to salvage their relationship.

"We were married for nine years," he told the publication. "For some reason, I was thinking about how amazing it would be to enjoy Christmas with her while being clean. She often said, 'You don't love me because you never want to do things with me.' But it was because I kept having to hide [my addiction] from her all the time."

"I was just devastated," he added. "Within two months, I was back on drugs."

Jaclyn is currently engaged to food vlogger Jordan Farnum. She announced the news in December 2021.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.