Image zoom Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

Fans of YouTube beauty guru Jaclyn Hill couldn’t wait to get their hands on the debut launch from her long-awaited cosmetics brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, when it dropped about two weeks ago. In just hours, Hill’s line of 20 nude lipsticks completely sold out. But once customers started receiving their purchases, many shared concerns on social media about the quality of the product.

After one customer posted a photo of a lipstick that appeared “lumpy” in texture after one use, others began coming out on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube complaining that their lipsticks were defective, too.

“@Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics I am a huge supporter! Seriously love you. I was soooo excited to buy your lipsticks. Today when I went to put on “Decaf” ..I noticed there was a hard ball inside of it. What is it? Can I get a replacement?” one of Hill’s followers tweeted to her alongside a picture of her lipstick.

@Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics I am a huge supporter! Seriously love you. I was soooo excited to buy your lipsticks. Today when I went to put on "Decaf" ..I noticed there was a hard ball inside of it. What is it? Can I get a replacement? pic.twitter.com/D9acDVtDgH — Krystal Duarte (@mizzgrizzlybee) June 7, 2019

Fellow YouTube beauty star known as RawBeautyKristi posted a photo of one of the Jaclyn Cosmetics lipsticks she ordered that showed tiny hair fibers coming out of the bullet. “All I can say is WTF,” Kristi tweeted.

RELATED: YouTube Beauty Star Jaclyn Hill Launches Her Own Makeup Brand with 20 Nude Lipsticks

All I can say is WTF pic.twitter.com/qZFGPYlOWc — RawBeautyKristi (@RawBeautyKristi) June 7, 2019

Kristi also posted an in-depth review of the lipsticks titled “THE TRUTH ABOUT JACLYN HILL COSMETICS LIPSTICKS…“, which has since garnered more than 1.2 million views (and counting) in less than 48 hours, where she examined each lipstick under a microscope. She was horrified by what she saw.

“When I went in to film this video today, I sat down and I said I think there’s a lot of exaggeration surrounding this launch. I think people want to find issues with it. Probably people being overly picky,” Kristi said at the start of the 52-minute video. “[But] I noticed so many issues and I was immediately shocked.”

She continued: “I did not see this coming. Some of these lipsticks are full of hair, lint, fuzz, holes, lots of little holes, air bubbles. I am not exactly sure what’s going on. Some of these are so bothersome that I don’t even want to apply them.”

Halfway through her video, Kristi took a microscope to the lipsticks to see how defective they really were. “Oh my god. That is absolutely mortifying. What are these hairs? Is it growing something? See dude, I’m sorry but you can’t make this s— up!” she said as she showed lipsticks with deep holes, beads and fibers embedded in it.

Image zoom RawBeautyKristi

Image zoom RawBeautyKristi

Although Hill did not respond directly to Kristi’s video she retweeted one of the photos Kristi posted writing, “If any of you are receiving lipsticks like this…. please know that this is NOT hair! My factory used brand new white gloves to do quality control & they shed all over my product! 😡 We switched to rubber gloves 2 days ago & will make sure this never happens again.”

If any of you are receiving lipsticks like this…. please know that this is NOT hair! My factory used brand new white gloves to do quality control & they shed all over my product!😡 We switched to rubber gloves 2 days ago & will make sure this never happens again. https://t.co/qn6UTUJzRE — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 8, 2019

However, people quickly began calling Hill out for her statement, saying that cosmetics labs typically use latex gloves to perform quality control and don’t touch the product at all.

“I’m so curious the logistics of this. Were the quality control people touching the lipsticks with their gloves? And if they were looking for quality, wouldn’t they see the fibers? I’m so confused… that lab sounds like it sucks… very unfortunate…,” fellow YouTube beauty reviewer JenLuvsReviews replied.

I’m so curious the logistics of this. Were the quality control people touching the lipsticks with their gloves? 🤔 And if they were looking for quality, wouldn’t they see the fibers? I’m so confused… that lab sounds like it sucks… very unfortunate… — Jen Luv (@JenLuvsReviews) June 8, 2019

Marlena Stell, one of the original beauty YouTubers and owner of cosmetics company Makeup Geek, spoke up on Twitter about this being a serious “sanitation issue.”

“I’m going to get scorched for speaking out. WTF lab ever has used furry gloves?! In my 11 years I’ve never once seen furry gloves on production floor. And why is that hair so damn long? If it was a furry glove it would be very slight fuzz. And it’s embedded IN the lipstick,” Stell tweeted.

I’m going to get scorched for speaking out. WTF lab ever has used furry gloves?! In my 11 years I’ve never once seen furry gloves on production floor. And why is that hair so damn long? If it was a furry glove it would be very slight fuzz. And it’s embedded IN the lipstick — Mᴀʀʟᴇɴᴀ Sᴛᴇʟʟ (@MarlenaStell) June 8, 2019

In another tweet Stell said: “If it’s embedded In the lipstick and long that’s an issue as that’s not from air born lint or such but actually mixed in the raw batch itself.”

Although there has been some negativity surrounding Hill’s launch, many other customers posted about how satisfied they were with the product they received. “I. LOVE. THEM. ALL,” one fan tweeted alongside selfies wearing the shades she purchased.

Another happy fan wrote: “First impression of the @jaclyncosmetics @Jaclynhill lipstick. OMG I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s definitely buttery and it feels super hydrating! Most lipstick clings to my dry lips but hers sit so nicely on them and they feel so nice😍😍🙌🏻🙌🏻.”

I. LOVE. THEM. ALL. @Jaclynhill (Also, I need them all now, if only I could afford them lol) pic.twitter.com/VcrrbsClRX — Vianey 🌹 (@VianeyDA) June 6, 2019

First impression of the @jaclyncosmetics @Jaclynhill lipstick. OMG I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s definitely buttery and it feels super hydrating! Most lipstick clings to my dry lips but hers sit so nicely on them and they feel so nice😍😍🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Teresa (@TeresaMagner) June 6, 2019

I got mine today and I’m obsessed! They feel so nice on and smell so good! — Kelly (@kellynferg) June 6, 2019

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, a spokesperson from Jaclyn Cosmetics said: “The response to the launch of Jaclyn Cosmetics has been incredible. Of the incredible volume of orders that were placed at launch, we believe less than half of one percent of orders were impacted by compromised product. We are actively reaching out to our customers with questions and concerns and have added to our customer service team to make sure that any questions are swiftly addressed. We are keeping an eye on the Jaclyn Cosmetics social channels and info@jaclyncosmetics.com, and welcome all feedback. We love our customers and are proud of our successful launch.”

Jaclyn Cosmetics also commented on the controversy via Twitter and said that the chunks and lumps some customers noticed in their products were from improper blending. “In rare circumstances some lipsticks were exposed to high temperatures or the raw materials were not blended thoroughly and that is not acceptable to us – as of now we are seeing less 0.1% with issues – but we see your complaints on social and want to fix things!” the tweet read.

In rare circumstances some lipsticks were exposed to high temperatures or the raw materials were not blended thoroughly and that is not acceptable to us – as of now we are seeing less 0.1% with issues – but we see your complaints on social and want to fix things! — Jaclyn Cosmetics (@jaclyncosmetics) June 7, 2019

Hill said that she and her team were working on figuring out the problems people are having with their lipsticks. “My team and I are working very hard on finding out EXACTLY what is causing the “grittiness & bumpy texture” on some of my lipsticks. I am so sorry to see some of you dissatisfied with my product. I will make it right for you & learn from this mistake! That’s a promise,” the beauty guru said.

She also told fans that if anyone is unsatisfied with the product they purchased, it can be returned for a full refund and replacement.

My team and I are working very hard on finding out EXACTLY what is causing the “grittiness & bumpy texture” on some of my lipsticks. I am so sorry to see some of you dissatisfied with my product. I will make it right for you & learn from this mistake! That’s a promise❤️ — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 8, 2019

I’m so sorry if the product you received was anything less than perfect. If you are unsatisfied in ANY way please contact help@jaclyncosmetics.com & we will be sure to give you a full refund as well as send you a new product. — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 7, 2019

“I’m so sorry if the product you received was anything less than perfect. If you are unsatisfied in ANY way please contact help@jaclyncosmetics.com & we will be sure to give you a full refund as well as send you a new product,” Hill wrote adding, “I stand behind my brand & will do whatever it takes to make sure my customers are satisfied. I am so grateful for your constant love & support & patience that who have given me!”