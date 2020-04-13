Jaclyn Hill Claps Back at Body Shamers Who Drag Her for Eating a Burger: 'Find Yourself a Life'

Jaclyn Hill is standing up to body shamers.

The 29-year-old beauty guru — who’s been very candid about her weight gain over the past year — posted two photos on Instagram reminiscing about her life pre-coronavirus and telling online trolls to “go find a life.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I miss the days when I chose to leave events early and isolate myself.❤️🍔 Also, for all the people making comments about my weight & me eating a burger… go find yourself a life,” she wrote alongside the glamorous snaps, in which she’s wearing silky red pajamas, plenty of diamond jewels and a full-face of makeup while biting into a juicy hamburger.

Despite the criticism she’s received under recent Instagram posts and YouTube videos, Hill’s millions of followers showed support in the comment section of her latest glam shots.

“You are so beautiful! Everyone wishes they looked this good eating a burger.🖤” one person said. While another wrote, “How do you look hot while eating?? 😍”

RELATED: Jaclyn Hill Announces New Morphe Collection 2 Years After Her First ‘Iconic’ Collaboration

Fellow beauty influencer Nikita Dragun joked, “this photo called me poor and hungry.”

Earlier this year, Hill addressed her weight gain in a YouTube video titled, “Get Ready with Me + Opening Up (Vulnerable).”

“I want to talk about last year and I want to talk about my weight. I know that my weight has been a topic of discussion for a few months now. I have put on quite a few pounds since my lipsticks launched — if we’re going to be totally honest, that’s when it started,” she said in the clip. “I have put on God, close to 30 pounds the past eight months and there is a reason for it.”

The beauty guru said she constantly receives hate messages online critiquing her physical appearance, so she felt the need to speak up about what is going on in her life behind-the-scenes. “I want to talk about it because I can’t post a picture or a video without people talking about how fat I am and especially my face. I get so much hate for my face. So many people accuse me of getting fillers and Botox,” Hill said.

RELATED: YouTube Beauty Star Jaclyn Hill Launches Her Own Makeup Brand with 20 Nude Lipsticks

She continued: “As you guys know last year when I launched my brand, it was a total flop and a total failure. I had a moment where it broke my heart. I did not make one dime on that launch. I felt like an idiot. I handled the whole thing so poorly. It was just such a messy year you guys.”

Hill also opened up about the anxiety and depression she experienced after several customers reportedly found hair fibers, lumps and tiny black holes in lipsticks from her namesake makeup company Jaclyn Cosmetics.

Image zoom Jaclyn Hill/ Instagram

Although her brand decided to refund all customers for their purchases, Hill still received intense backlash online – in the candid YouTube video, she discussed the negative impact the “cancel culture” had on her mental and physical health.

Hill said she is now working with a doctor and therapist to manage her anxiety and depression in a healthier way, but that it’s still an uphill battle.

“At this current point in my life I am going to therapy two to three days a week. I have found this amazing doctor. Between her and my therapist they’re working together and they’re going to get me on the right track and work on my anxiety and depression without medication,” she said. “I am not against medication for those things, I just personally don’t want to do it. No prescription drugs, no alcohol. I just want to learn how to ground myself in a natural way.”