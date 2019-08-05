YouTube Star Jaclyn Hill Says She 'Gained 20 Pounds in 7 Weeks' After 'Failed' Lipstick Launch

YouTube beauty guru Jaclyn Hill shared a candid message with fans about her insecurity with her weight weeks after she faced heated backlash from her lipstick launch.

Hill, 29, took a hiatus from YouTube, Twitter and Instagram in the wake of her controversial Jaclyn Cosmetics lipstick launch that left some customers questioning the quality of the product. Days after her return to social media with a video titled “Where I’ve Been,” Hill opened up about her fluctuating weight in the wake of her brand’s launch.

“I have gained 20 pounds in the last 7 weeks,” Hill candidly wrote on Instagram alongside two photos with her boyfriend. “Im being transparent with you guys, because I have been getting lots of comments about my weight. I have never been this insecure about my physical appearance in my life. Sweatpants are literally the only thing that fits me right now & ive had to go up 2 sizes in my jeans.”

Hill credited her boyfriend for accepting her as is and thanked him for his ongoing support.

“But this guy @farnumgrindtime still tells me how beautiful I am every single day & still picks me up and makes me feel like the most special girl in the world. He speaks to my heart everyday & I genuinely believe God himself blessed me with him. He’s a special one💕,” she said.

The YouTuber added that her subscribers could expect to see her looking a bit different in her upcoming makeup tutorials. “Side note: you’re going to notice in my future videos…. my face is bigger, my arms are bigger, my entire body is bigger. But you’ll just have to deal with it, cause this is me❤️,” Hill said.

Image zoom Jaclyn Hill/ Instagram

In Hill’s first video after her social media break, she admitted that her “launch was a failure.”

“It failed,” she bluntly said. “It sucked.”

Hill later addressed her decision to delete her Instagram and Twitter accounts, saying she “was just obsessed with all of it.” Realizing that reading negative comments was not a productive way to rebuild her brand, she decided to take a step back and focus on what she could do to make the situation right.

In that time, she’s met with her team, found a different lab and hired new quality control specialists.

Hill and her cosmetics company faced backlash when customers complained that the lipstick appeared “lumpy,” contained “hard [balls]” and even small hairs.

“@Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics I am a huge supporter! Seriously love you. I was soooo excited to buy your lipsticks. Today when I went to put on “Decaf” ..I noticed there was a hard ball inside of it. What is it? Can I get a replacement?” one of Hill’s followers tweeted to her alongside a picture of her lipstick.

While some accused Hill of selling old and moldy lipsticks, a representative from Jaclyn Cosmetics told PEOPLE that the products are safe to use. Still, the company offered a complete refund to all customers — happy or unhappy — with their lipsticks.

“Over the past few weeks, consumers have brought forward a number of quality issues with regard to our So Rich Lipsticks. We’ve taken this feedback very seriously and have been conducting a thorough investigation of each issue brought to our attention. We’ve also taken time to perform extensive additional third-party testing on the product to ensure we’re giving you the most accurate information possible,” the statement from Jaclyn Cosmetics read.

“We’ve determined that the quality of more than enough of our So Rich Lipstick production did not meet the standards we aimed to achieve. As such, we will be issuing a full refund (including shipping charges) to everyone who purchased the product.”