See YouTube Star Jackie Aina's Massive Engagement Ring from Fiancé Denis Asamoah

Denis Asamoah proposed to Jackie Aina with a massive marquise-cut diamond ring

By Claudia Harmata
August 12, 2019 04:09 PM

Jackie Aina and longtime boyfriend Denis Asamoah are engaged!

The YouTube beauty guru said “Yes” after an epic surprise proposal from Asamoah, who spared no expense for the special moment.

The couple was vacationing in Santorini, Greece, at the time to celebrate Aina’s 32nd birthday — which was on August 4. Asamoah decided it was the perfect time to propose, and documented some of the highlights on his Instagram with photos taken by Emilynn Rose.

Jackie Aina/Instagram

“It was not easy getting @jackieaina up these stairs. It was very tight but we managed to get through so many steps,”  Asamoah revealed about the moments leading up to the proposal, showing Aina blindfolded as he led her to the romantic set-up.

Asamoah led his bride-to-be up the steps to a private rooftop with a sunset view. There, he had arranged a heart out of candles and covered the floor with rose petals.

While the proposal took place, he also had a saxophonist playing hits from Aina’s favorite artist, Sade Adu.

“This terrace was the perfect setting for a private dinner and proposal,” Asamoah said. “Sade is Jackie’s favorite artist and I had a saxophonist 🎷 play her favorite hits throughout the night.”

Asamoah laughed and reflected on how everything did not go as smoothly as he had planned, but the night still turned out perfectly.

“After walking up a number of stairs and Jackie nearly falling into the candles it was at this point, I went down on my bad knees, and took out the ring, and prepare to say my speech,” he wrote in another post. “Whilst she was dancing to ‘nothing can come between us’ I was struggling to get the ring box out of my pocket. I eventually got there in the end.”

He proposed to Aina with a massive marquise-cut diamond ring, which she later showed off in a video on her own social media.

“the day I said yes 💝,” she captioned the footage of the large rock glittering on her finger.
