'Jackass' ' Steve-O on Why He Wears an Engagement Ring: 'It's Silly That Only a Woman Should Wear One'

When Steve-O proposed to fiancé Lux Wright in 2018, the Jackass star, 48, whose real name is Stephen Glover, made sure both he and his bride-to-be had rings.

"I think it's silly that only a woman should wear an engagement ring," he tells PEOPLE exclusively. "So I wear one too."

Steve-O first announced that he had popped the question to Wright on Instagram on Jan. 21, 2018.

Lux Wright Instagram

"Last night, in front of a bunch of my Jackass buddies, my closest friends, my dad, and my sister… she said 'yes,'" Steve-O, 43, captioned the post. "I planned that for more than six months, and I'm so happy—I can't wait for you all to see it… #GNARLY."

The former MTV reality star also shared a series of photos of himself and his bride-to-be, including a close-up view of her engagement ring, a diamond embedded in a gold band.

Wright also took to social media with the happy news, captioned a snap of the couple kissing.

"Last night was the absolute best!" she wrote. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you @steveo #yes #duh."

As for a wedding date, Steve-O says they are holding off for the right time. "The plan for our marriage is still to wait until we buy our animal sanctuary."

In Sept. the former MTV reality star released his new book A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I've Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions, in which the entertainer details his misadventures as a practical guide to "growing up without growing old."

"Over the course of the 10 years after my first book came out, I started to think, man, I got another book in me. These last 10 years have been really crazy," Steve-O tells PEOPLE. "My literary agent said, 'Sadly, memoir part two is not a thing' but I settled on writing a book of wisdom and using it as a vehicle to tell all my crazy stories from the last 10 years."