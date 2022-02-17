J.Crew's Latest Launch Is Full of Bright and Breezy Styles for Spring — and They're Already on Sale
It's still plenty cold across the country, but rest assured, spring is right around the corner. After all, that's the vibe that all of your favorite fashion houses are putting out there right now with the launch of their warmer weather collections. And that includes J.Crew. The classic American brand just dropped a ton of new pieces ideal for spring and more than 250 of them are on sale now, plus an additional 25 percent off with code WARMUP.
The collection is full of office-appropriate, date night, lounge, and basic pieces that are perfect for the transition into the warmer temperatures that will be here soon enough. J.Crew made it even easier to embrace spring with one fully matching outfit in particular. It's put together with the Cotton Bouclé Cropped Sweater-Tank, Collared Cotton Bouclé Cardigan Sweater, and the Cotton Bouclé Mini Sweater-Short. All of these marked-down pieces pair together for a perfectly monochromatic look in a snuggly fabric that straddles the end of winter and the beginning of spring, especially with the addition of a cardigan. Worn together or separately with other pieces, the three parts of this complete 'fit can go from the couch, to brunch, to running errands with ease.
Speaking of ease, the Flora Obscura X J.Crew Eco Cupro Slip Dress in Lavender Fields — a dress born of a collaboration between J.Crew and a brand known for its abstract floral prints — is elegant enough for a wedding or a simple yet romantic evening for two. The midi cut is made even more feminine with a slight flounce to the hem and with the addition of adjustable straps, it's easy to create a custom fit. Plus, the dress is made out of machine-washable, recycled cotton that the brand says is "just as smooth as, and way more durable than, silk."
We combed through all of the more than 250 options and listed these, and all of our 23 favorite picks, below.
J.Crew's Best Spring-Ready Styles to Shop Now
Best Tops
- Ribbed Cutaway Tank, $16.87 with code WARMUP (orig. $29.50)
- Vintage Cotton ″Romantic″ Crewneck T-Shirt, $19.87 with code WARMUP (orig. $34.50)
- Flora Obscura X J.Crew Featherweigh Satin Tank in Lavender Fields, $46.87 with code WARMUP (orig. $89.50)
- Perfect-Fit Shelf-Bra Tank Top, $19.87 with code WARMUP (orig. $34.50)
- Magic Rinse Crewneck Sweatshirt, $40.87 with code WARMUP (orig. $69.50)
- Stretch Scoopneck Bodysuit, $29.62 with code WARMUP (orig. $49.50)
- Cotton Bouclé Cropped Sweater-Tank, $37.12 with code WARMUP (orig. $59.50)
Best Outerwear Layers
- University Terry Zip-Up Hoodie, $52.12 with code WARMUP (orig. $89.50)
- Scoopneck Ribbed Cardigan in Rosebud Print, $40.87 with code WARMUP (orig. $69.50)
- Eloise Sweater-Blazer, $97.12 with code WARMUP (orig. $158)
- Ribbed Long Cardigan Sweater, $74.62 with code WARMUP (orig. $128)
- Quilted Puffer Lady Jacket with PrimaLoft, $67.12 with code WARMUP (orig. $168)
- Collared Cotton Bouclé Cardigan Sweater, $96 (orig. $128)
Best Bottoms
- High-Rise Peggy Tapered Jean in Delancey Wash, $74.62 with code WARMUP (orig. $138)
- Magic Rinse Jogger Pant, $46.87 with code WARMUP (orig. $79.50)
- Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Basin Wash, $89.62 with code WARMUP (orig. $148)
- Cotton Bouclé Mini Sweater-Short, $37.12 with code WARMUP (orig. $69.50)
- Ribbed Sweater-Leggings, $59.62 with code WARMUP (orig. $89.50)
Best Dresses
- Tie-Back Knit Tiered Dress, $42.37 with code WARMUP (orig. $79.50)
- Flora Obscura X J.Crew Side Cutout Dress in Kaleidoscope Floral, $91.87 with code WARMUP (orig. $168)
- V-Neck Silk-Blend Sweater Dress, $97.12 with code WARMUP (orig. $168)
- Racerback Dress in Italian Ponte, $87.37 with code WARMUP (orig. $148)
- Flora Obscura X J.Crew Eco Cupro Slip Dress in Lavender Fields, $87.37 with code WARMUP (orig. $148)