J.Crew's Latest Launch Is Full of Bright and Breezy Styles for Spring — and They're Already on Sale

The collection is full of office-appropriate, date night, lounge, and basic pieces that are perfect for the transition into the warmer temperatures that will be here soon enough. J.Crew made it even easier to embrace spring with one fully matching outfit in particular. It's put together with the Cotton Bouclé Cropped Sweater-Tank, Collared Cotton Bouclé Cardigan Sweater, and the Cotton Bouclé Mini Sweater-Short. All of these marked-down pieces pair together for a perfectly monochromatic look in a snuggly fabric that straddles the end of winter and the beginning of spring, especially with the addition of a cardigan. Worn together or separately with other pieces, the three parts of this complete 'fit can go from the couch, to brunch, to running errands with ease.