J.Crew Just Launched the Most Stylish Size-Inclusive Collection with Universal Standard

With the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and Prime Day coming up quickly, you may have sworn off shopping for the time being … but some rules were just made to be broken, and once you see J.Crew‘s collaboration with size-inclusive fashion label Universal Standard, you’re going to have a hard time sticking to your guns.

The 22-piece collection is comprised of tie-sleeve tops, breezy dresses, trendy track pants, chic jumpsuits and more, and (yay!) includes sizes from XXS to 5X to “ensure that each design is tailored for the real, diverse spectrum of the American woman,” according to an official press release from the brand. We couldn’t be more excited seeing as this is the first time J.Crew has officially offered plus-size options to its shoppers. So scroll down to check out 5 of our favorite styles from the new Universal Standard for J.Crew collection, available now on jcrew.com!

High Low Maxi Dress

Buy It! Universal Standard for J.Crew Poplin High Low Maxi Dress, $150; jcrew.com

Striped Tie-Sleeve Top

Buy It! Universal Standard for J.Crew Poplin Tie Sleeve Top, $90; jcrew.com

Track Pants

Buy It! Universal Standard for J.Crew Stripe Inset Cupro Pants, $100; jcrew.com

Bow Strap Tee

Buy It! Universal Standard for J.Crew Asymmetrical Bow Strap T-Shirt, $65; jcrew.com

Striped Maxi Dress

Buy It! Universal Standard for J.Crew Jersey Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, $130; jcrew.com