J.Crew Just Launched a Huge Sale with Up to 80% Off on Thousands of Clothes and Accessories — Today Only
Including Meghan Markle's sweater skirt for $36
Sale lovers, listen up: J.Crew is offering discounts as huge as 80 percent off right now.
As unbelievable as that may seem, it’s true. For today only, you can snag over 3,000 styles of clothing, including dresses, tees, and jackets, on major sale with the code SPRING at checkout. Here are 10 of our favorite things on super sale, starting at just $2.40:
- 1933 Favorite Tank, $2.40–$11.70 with code SPRING (orig. $19.50)
- Vintage Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt, $6–$17.70 with code SPRING (orig. $29.50)
- Small Pave Huggie Hoop Earrings,, $6 with code SPRING (orig. $29.50)
- Organic Cotton Scarf with Embroidered Fruits, $22 with code SPRING (orig. $65)
- Belted Long-Sleeve Shirtdress in Rainbow Stripes, $28 with code SPRING (orig $98)
- Pull-On Flare Sweater Skirt in Textured Stripe, $36.40 with code SPRING (orig. $128)
- Cropped Pajama Set in Paisley Print,, $38.80 with code SPRING (orig. $118)
- Rubberized Raincoat, $48 with code SPRING (orig. $148)
- Suede Smoking Slippers, $50.80 with code SPRING (orig. $158)
- Juliette Collarless Sweater Blazer, $50.80–$88.80 with code SPRING (orig. $148)
Even though many of us are spending a lot of time indoors right now, it doesn’t mean you can’t add to your wardrobe. These J.Crew options are great for throwing on for a video call, a solo walk, or just for hanging out.
Not to mention, if you’ve always wanted to shop something out of Meghan Markle’s closet but couldn’t afford it, now’s your chance: The exact sweater skirt she wore in September of last year is included in the sale for just $36.
Buy It! Belted Long-Sleeve Shirtdress in Rainbow Stripes, $28 with code SPRING (orig $98); jcrew.com; Pull-on Flare Sweater Skirt in Textured Stripe, $36.40 with code SPRING (orig. $128); jcrew.com
Tons of perfect-for-spring jackets, shoes, and accessories are also majorly discounted, including J.Crew favorites like this collarless blazer and these suede loafers. You can also shop a super bright raincoat for under $50 and a lightweight fruit embroidered scarf for $22.
Buy It! Rubberized Raincoat, $48 with code SPRING (orig. $148); jcrew.com; Juliette Collarless Sweater Blazer, $50.80–$88.80 with code SPRING (orig. $148); jcrew.com
Buy It! Organic Cotton Scarf with Embroidered Fruits, $22 with code SPRING (orig. $65); jcrew.com;; Small Pave Huggie Hoop Earrings, $6 with code SPRING (orig. $29.50); jcrew.com
Our advice? Make sure to add your favorites to your cart and check out ASAP — sizes are going quickly. You can check out everything on sale for up to 80 percent off over at J.Crew here.