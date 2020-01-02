Meghan Markle Loves This Affordable Brand — and It’s Even Cheaper at Nordstrom Right Now

Image zoom Clive Brunskill/Getty

It’s no secret that being royalty comes with access to practically any designer label, but Meghan Markle loves to keep it real by mixing a few affordable brands into her wardrobe, too — one of them being J.Crew. The brand’s preppy origins have turned to timeless, everyday staples that will last for years to come (which is probably why she loves its pieces so much).

By our count, the Duchess has worn at least six J.Crew pieces to public events since joining the royal family in 2018. She donned the super popular Tipped Topcoat on International Women’s Day, the Rattan clutch at Sentebale ISPS, a pair of black suede booties on her first royal tour with Prince Harry, an army green field jacket on her Moroccan tour (which was also in her pre-Duchess closet), and, most recently, a J.Crew denim dress and open-front sweater blazer that she paired together for the U.S. Open. She owns so many pieces from the budget-friendly brand, it’s safe to say she may even be a little obsessed.

RELATED: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Ends Tonight — Shop These 36 Amazing Deals Before It’s Over

And if you’re a J.Crew devotee, too, we have some great news: Tons of J.Crew pieces are majorly marked down at Nordstrom right now during its Half-Yearly sale. Seems too good to be true, right? Well, the only catch is that these deals expire tonight at midnight ET when the Nordstrom sale ends, meaning you only have a few hours left to take advantage of the savings. The first things we’re adding to our carts include this super soft merino wool turtleneck sweater for under $50 and this bouncy A-line midi skirt that’s $71 off — both of which we could totally picture Meghan wearing. We’re also eyeing this extremely cozy-looking fleece pullover that we can’t resist because, well, we’re all about comfort (and it’s 40 percent off!).

If — like the rest of the world — you want to get Meghan Markle’s coveted style in your own closet, we suggest scooping up a few J.Crew pieces at Nordstrom while you can still get them this discounted. Keep scrolling to browse our favorites, and get shopping before the clock strikes midnight!

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! J.Crew Side Slit Supersoft Turtleneck Sweater, $47.70 (orig. $79.50); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! J.Crew Slim Stretch Perfect Shirt, $52.13 (orig. $69.50); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! J.Crew Drapey Tie-Waist Cargo Pants, $90 (orig. $120); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! J.Crew Polartec Fleece Half-Zip Pullover Jacket, $82.80 (orig. $138); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! J.Crew Faux Wrap A-Line Skirt, $106.80 (orig. $178); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! J.Crew Puff Sleeve Ponte Top, $52.13 (orig. $69.50); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! J.Crew Résumé Dress, $141 (orig. $188); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! J.Crew Supersoft Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $70.80 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! J.Crew Chateau PrimaLoft Water Resistant Puffer Jacket, $148.50 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com