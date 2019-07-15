This Super Affordable, Duchess-Loved Brand Is On Sale for Prime Day — but Only for the Next 4 Hours

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage

Run, don’t walk to your computer because there is a mega sale on a Duchess-loved brand on Amazon — and you probably love it already, too. Right now, you can score tons of fashion finds from J.Crew Mercantile for up to 50 percent off. Yes, we’re serious.

If you recall, both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton own a few J.Crew pieces in their closets. In February, Meghan recycled her army green J.Crew anorak jacket from her pre-royal wardrobe during a stop at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports. And Kate has worn her beloved burgundy J.Crew mock neck sweater twice this year. Last year, the brand teamed up with Amazon to launch J.Crew Mercantile, a curated shop of everyday necessities and statement pieces at affordable prices — which are now even cheaper thanks to this Prime Day sale.

There are lots of fall-ready styles marked down, which means you can get a head start on preparing your autumn wardrobe for way less. You can snag this chic navy puffer coat for under $50 and this adorable long-sleeve cotton popover shirt for $20 off (don’t forget to select your size to see the discount!). But you’ll have to hurry — because this is one of Amazon’s infamous lightning deals, it only lasts for four more hours.

Keep scrolling to see what we’re scooping up from the Duchess-approved brand while we can get it for half off!

Buy It! J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Short Puffer Coat, $49 (orig. $98); amazon.com

Buy It! J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Long-Sleeve Popover Shirt, $45.50 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Buy It! J.Crew Mercantile Women’s V-Neck Printed Peplum Top, $31.50 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Buy It! J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Pull-On Tassel Tie Short, $20.65 (orig. $28.75); amazon.com