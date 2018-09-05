J.Crew Mercantile Launched on Amazon Today and We're Making Room in Our Closet for These 6 Pieces

Stop everything you’re doing: Amazon Fashion has partnered with J. Crew, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Starting today, U.S. customers can partake in some major retail therapy on Amazon’s curated shop of J.Crew Mercantile’s Fall 2018 collection, which includes an array of everyday necessities and statement pieces at affordable prices.

Wanting a professional look for the office? Look no further than a crisp, can’t-go-wrong white button down and slim tailored chino pant. For fall weekends, we’re loving this effortless pull-on striped knit dress paired with a classic denim jacket (they have it in black, too!). The J.Crew Mercantile pieces are perfect for transitioning from summer to fall, making us actually look forward to the cooler weather ahead (we see you, field jacket).

We love that you can now order Lysol wipes for your apartment and something from J.Crew from Amazon. Also good: Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping, so you could be sporting your new fall duds in a couple of days.

The best part? Most of the items we’re coveting are under $100, so they won’t break the bank. Here are six products we are adding to our closets ASAP.

J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Knot Back Tank Top

This lightweight cotton tank is a great basic for layering under a bomber on your way to and from pilates class. We’re loving it in the warm cedar color.

Buy It! J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Knot Back Tank Top, $19.50; amazon.com

J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Long Sleeve Striped Boatneck T-Shirt

This tee is 100% cotton and delivers 100% French girl vibes. We’re saying oui to the adorable striped top for the office and weekend brunching with girlfriends

Buy It! J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Long Sleeve Striped Boatneck T-Shirt, $24.50; amazon.com

J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Chambray Button Down Shirt

Aren’t we always on the lookout for the perfect light wash chambray shirt? Top off your favorite dark denim with this button down and you’ll have the chicest Canadian tuxedo for cool days.

Buy It! J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Chambray Button Down Shirt, $39.50; amazon.com

J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Crewneck Sweater

A cozy, relaxed cotton sweater is crucial to your winter rotation. This one comes in fall’s trendy camo print, as well as an array of versatile colors like mustard, blush, cerise, and classic black.

Buy It! J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Camo Crewneck Sweater, $59.50; amazon.com

J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Highrise Skinny Jean

High-rise denim we can get behind. This dark wash jean hits right above the hip, making it a comfortable and stylish choice for all-day wear and even traveling.

Buy It! J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Highrise Skinny Jean, $55; amazon.com

J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Bomber Jacket

Excuse us, because we are very, very busy adding this amazing jacket to our cart. This pretty dried thyme bomber with gold button closures will get you all the compliments this fall.

Buy It! J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Bomber Jacket, $89.50; amazon.com

This article originally appeared on Health.com.