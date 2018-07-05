This former Victoria’s Secret Angel is back on cloud nine!

Izabel Goulart, 33, just announced on Instagram that she’s engaged to German soccer player Kevin Trapp, 27, and shared a close-up look at her blinding engagement ring.

Gisela Schober/Getty

The Brazilian supermodel posted a sweet video smooching her new fiancé with a first look at her square-cut rock that sparkled in the light from every angle.

“Soon to be Mrs. Trapp,” she captioned her video. “When you meet the one who changes your life in every sense then you are sure that he is the right one!”

Trapp is the goalkeeper for the Paris-Saint Germain team and the German national team and has something very happy to celebrate after Germany got kicked out of the World Cup.

He shared the same video on Instagram writing, “I have no words to describe such a magical moment.”

The pair have been dating since 2016 and keep their lives together relatively private on Instagram, but occasionally share a sweet snap together.

Goulart posted a pic of the duo all dressed up at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

And Trapp wished his fans a Happy New Year posing for a sweet snapshot with his love.

Now that the pair is officially tying the knot, we’re hoping there will be more ring (and wedding pics!) to come.