Ivanka Trump Tweets Congratulations to Brother-in-Law Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss on Wedding  

Ivanka Trump tweeted heartfelt congratulations to her brother-in-law, Joshua Kushner, and his new wife, supermodel Karlie Kloss, after the couple tied the knot in New York on Thursday evening.

“So much love for you both as you begin forever together,” Ivanka wrote, along with a heart emoji, in response to a smiling photo Kloss shared of her and Joshua on their wedding day.

Kloss and Kushner married Thursday evening in a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, a rep for the supermodel, 26, confirmed to PEOPLE. There were only 80 people in attendance.

It’s uncertain if Ivanka and her husband, Joshua’s brother, Jared, attended the nuptials. The Daily Mail reported that the couple attended the ceremony along with their three children after being photographed leaving their New York City apartment on Thursday. The White House did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

So much love for you both as you begin forever together. ❤️ https://t.co/8lYSGrKpVu — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 19, 2018

Ivanka, 36, and Jared, 36, are both advisors to her father, President Donald Trump, while Kloss and Joshua have said they share the same “liberal values.”

Despite their political differences, Joshua is reportedly close with both Jared and Ivanka, Newsweek reported in March.

Michael Loccisano/Getty; Dave Benett/Getty

Joshua even calls Ivanka his sister rather than his sister-in-law, according to Forbes.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump Calls Karlie Kloss Her ‘Sister’ After Model Gets Engaged to Josh Kushner

Ivanka also embraced Kloss as her “sister” in an Instagram comment on Kloss’ engagement announcement in July.

“So, so happy for you and Josh!” Ivanka wrote. “I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!”

Ivanka also commented on her brother-in-law’s Instagram post about the engagement, writing, “So incredibly happy for you Josh. You and Karlie are blessed to have found one another. Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter + adventure for you both!”

From left to right: Ivanka Trump, Dasha Zhukova and Karlie Kloss at the 2016 U.S. Open Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Kloss, meanwhile, has not publicly commented directly on her relationship with Ivanka. Harper’s Bazaar reported that the two have been friends since 2012, noting that they attended the U.S. Open together in September 2016 with their mutual friend, Russian businesswoman Dasha Zhukova. The outlet also pointed out that, according to the Evening Standard, Kloss refuses to discuss the Trump White House in interviews.

In a September 2018 interview with Vogue, Kloss subtly addressed her connection to the Trump family, saying, “At the end of the day, I’ve had to make decisions based on my own moral compass — forget what the public says, forget social media.

“I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications,” she continued, later adding, “Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for.”