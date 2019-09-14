These $25 High-Waisted Yoga Leggings Are So Comfortable, Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Wearing Them

Image zoom Amazon

When it comes to leggings, Amazon shoppers seem to know what’s best. Just by browsing through the retail giant’s best-sellers, you’ll see pairs with thousands of reviews (some going up to 12,000!) from customers who go into great detail describing exactly why you need their favorite leggings in your life. While we’ve highlighted a few must-have pairs, including these “holy grail” workout leggings and the celeb-loved Alo Yoga Moto style, yet another raved-about pair has come across our radar: the IUGA High-Waist Yoga Leggings.

With over 2,500 five-star reviews, these leggings are not only Amazon’s best-selling running pants, but they’re also the number two best-selling overall sports pants. They come in 27 different colors, from olive and silver gray to muted pink, and even two-tone colorways like black and light gray. Designed with an ultra stretchy, non-see through fabric, you won’t need to worry that they’ll become transparent if you move around too much. Plus, you can get styles from an extra small to double XL. The leggings also have a hidden pocket in the waistband, plus two slim outer pockets on each side that customers say will fit your phone without looking bulky.

Buy It! IUGA High-Waist Yoga Leggings, $19.95–$24.95; amazon.com

Shoppers love that the IUGA leggings versatile enough to be worn anywhere — including work. “I wear these leggings to conferences with a nice shirt and blazer and they still look chic,” one user wrote. Reviews mention sporting them to yoga class, the gym, casual outings, and even to bed.

“I work in a very fast paced warehouse, so I needed to find some pants that could keep up with the demands of my job. IUGA pants are everything. They are perfect; they stretch 4 different ways, so I can bend and squat and kneel and lift easily with no restrictions or material pulling in certain places and not in others. The pockets are great too, most people could probably put there phone in them,” one reviewer wrote. “They are very durable [and feel] almost like a second skin. Even after work I wear my pants just watching tv on the couch and yes, I actually have slept in my IUGA pants and I got a really good sleep that night.”

Many shoppers stock up on the leggings thanks to their low price, and say that they love being able to own them in several colors.

One wrote, “Obsessed. Just ordered my 7th pair. The pocket is probably one of my favorite features. It fits my iPhone MAX perfectly during my workouts. I can also jam my car keys, wallet and phone into them when I don’t feel like carrying a purse. Pants with a built in purse, what could be better? The fit is also flattering, as it helps suck everything without giving you a bulge or muffin top. I literally have no idea how people pay upwards of $100 for workout leggings when there are little gems like this available instead.”

Plus, IUGA also makes a workout shorts version of the yoga leggings ($12.95–$16.95; amazon.com), which feature all three pockets as well.

Whether you want to refresh your leggings collection with the intention of working out in them, wearing them every day, or both, it seems like the IUGA High Waist Yoga Leggings could be the most versatile pair to add to your wardrobe.