These Comfortable and Stretchy Yoga Shorts Are Squat-Proof, Prevent Chafing, and Have Three Pockets

In case you missed it, biker shorts are this summer’s wardrobe staple. Brands like Everlane have recently added them to their lineups, and activewear label Girlfriend Collective can barely keep the shorts in stock. While the exercise shorts are usually used to, well, exercise, they’ve now become more of a fashion statement and an everyday essential. If you’re trying to catch up to speed and need a recommendation, Amazon shoppers swear by these best-selling shorts from popular leggings brand Iuga.

The Iuga Yoga Shorts with Pockets have a near-perfect rating on Amazon, making them top sellers in three categories: women’s hiking shorts, women’s outdoor recreation shorts, and women’s running pants. The shorts come in 11 colors, including black, maroon, and space-dye options, and range in size from XS to XXL. They have two large side pockets and a smaller hidden pocket in the waistband so you can keep your essentials on hand wherever you go.

Amazon

Buy It! Iuga Yoga Shorts with Pockets, $22.95–$23.95; amazon.com

Out of over 1,300 shoppers, 86 percent have left a raving five-star review for the shorts, saying they’re breathable, supportive, and stretchy. Shoppers who use them to exercise say they prevent chafing when running and that the thick material passes the “squat test.”

“In the decade of my active life, these are the best exercise shorts I've ever bought,” one customer wrote. “I'm fit but stocky, a little thick in the thighs, and this length just does it for me. They're soft, cozy, stay in place, and the pockets are perfect. High quality for the price. I'll be ordering these again for sure.”

Reviewers say the pockets are long enough to hold your phone “with no issues” and the waistband pocket is deeper than you’d expect. Another shopper said she was able to fit her “iPhone 6S in an Otterbox case with a PopSocket perfectly” in one of the side pockets, and that the waistband pocket “is large enough to hold credit cards, keys, or in my case, my morning supplements so that I don't forget to take them.”