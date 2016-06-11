It's Time for Some Summer Shopping! Stock Up on Under-$100 Styles from Chrissy, Kate and More Stars

Having great style doesn’t have to come with a high price tag. And some of our favorite stars prove (over and over again) that you can still look fab without dropping serious cash. So to make that point, each week we’re featuring the best celeb style finds (all under $150) that we think should be added to your virtual cart — stat.

Image zoom Credit: Splash News (2); FameFlynet

Splash News (2); FameFlynet

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Having a baby isn’t slowing down Chrissy Teigen’s street style these days — she’s staying comfy while looking super chic. Case in point: Her latest look, which features a gray House of CB “Luca” bodysuit ($73) worn under a pair of distressed cropped jeans. She finished her ensemble with a pair of nude strappy sandals and a similar-hued soft trench.

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Ways to Upgrade Your Outfit Instantly



Think the words “knitwear” and “summer” should never be uttered in the same sentence? Kate Bosworth shows just how cool the woven fabric can look in tank form. Her multi-color, striped version, which is the Wilfred for Aritzia “Caumont” top (on sale for $65!), looks fab with a pair of cropped flares and Mary Jane flats.

And lastly, Busy Philipps is here to inspire your next over-100-degrees #OOTD. When the temps get so high it’s too hot to layer up, opt for a lightweight T-shirt dress, like her striped J.Crew number, seen here. Her short-sleeve mini, which she pairs with platform metallic shoes and oversize sunnies, can be yours for $88.

Will you be adding any of these star-worn styles to your summer wardrobe? Share below!